Ravenswood bushfire 'deliberately lit', police investigating

The Tasmania Fire Service has deemed a significant bushfire in Ravenswood Reserve as deliberately lit, and handed the matter to police.
Emergency services responded to reports of an out-of-control fire about 3.20pm on Wednesday, quickly issuing a Watch and Act warning which remained in place until the next morning.
More than 20 crews and a number of aerial fleet attended the March 6 bushfire, which ran on into the night.
TFS district officer operations Rick Mahnken said while the fire was being contained, 195 hectares had been burnt as of 12.30pm on March 7.
"Crews are expected to remain on the ground for several days, with fire weather forecast to be moderate today, and high across the weekend," district officer Mahnken said.
"No structures or critical assets have been impacted by the fire, and backburning operations will commence today which may cause smoke in the area."
District officer Mahnken said the fire had not impacted any major assets or homes, though had come close to damaging properties during the night.
A smoke alert remains active for Ravenswood and district officer Mahnken said the service was confident that the fire will be brought under control through containment lines and back burning, though crews are expected to continually attend for a "several days".
TFS determined the fire - which came close to a number of properties before being beaten back - was deliberately lit after an investigation earlier in the day.
Tasmania Police's Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston said the TFS has given police a "patch of fires" to investigate but there was currently no person of interest and he encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
"We're calling for members of the public with information to share it, and they can provide that anonymously," Inspector Johnston said.
"This is a serious matter and we need the help of the community to try to catch the people responsible."
Detective Inspector Johnston said anyone who did not need to travel through Ravenswood should avoid the area to allow emergency services to continue with their operations in the coming days.
"If you are passing emergency service vehicles with lights flashing, remember to slow down to 40km/h," he said.
An increased police presence is expected in the Ravenswood area over the coming days as part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or via crimestopperstas.com.au
