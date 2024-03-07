'It's been a wild ride': Minx Cabaret returns for a 10th anniversary performance

When Shelley Spencer came home to Launceston from a Broadway holiday a decade ago, she knew immediately what her hometown was missing: its own showbiz kind of sparkle.
And this year, she's preparing for the 10th anniversary showing for the company she founded to bring the bright lights to Launnie.
Spencer's Minx Cabaret is returning to the stage for a special edition outing of star-studded comedy, dance and music at The Boathouse, the restaurant where it held its first show in 2014.
"The time since we brought it to life has flown by," Spencer said of the cabaret's ten year history.
"It's difficult to create something that has this kind of longevity and that's something to be proud of.
"It's been amazing fun; we've had some incredible performers be a part of it, so many of them incredibly talented. And that's what this year is going to be like in celebration of that time."
The show, which regularly sells out, is formatted as "restaurant theatre" - patrons sit down for a meal and the varied acts happen around them.
This year those acts include emcee Kerri Gay - a legendary Launceston comedian - and performers like Susan Crockett, New South Wales vocalist and former international cruise ship star Lisa Core Flanagan, well-known Tasmanian artist Luke Parry, "cabaret queen" Jayne Shepherd and even classical tenor Ben Martin, among others.
"For us as performers, it's pure joy, and I think we impart that to the audience," Ms Spencer said.
"We relieve the pressures of life through art and food and music and that's really important at this time.
"You can't ask for anything more than that."
Minx Cabaret will run for five shows from October 23 to 26 at the Boathouse, with tickets available for purchase by calling 0409 660 438.
