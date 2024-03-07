The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's been a wild ride': Minx Cabaret returns for a 10th anniversary performance

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
March 7 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelley Spencer and dancers during Minx Caberet, the long-running theatrical dinner show celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Picture by Scott Gelston
Shelley Spencer and dancers during Minx Caberet, the long-running theatrical dinner show celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Picture by Scott Gelston

When Shelley Spencer came home to Launceston from a Broadway holiday a decade ago, she knew immediately what her hometown was missing: its own showbiz kind of sparkle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.