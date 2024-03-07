The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stalker and bully intimidated three women at the same time

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 7 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Philip Springer leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston after pleading guilty. Picture Nick Clark
Andrew Philip Springer leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston after pleading guilty. Picture Nick Clark

A South Launceston man who stalked and bullied a married woman had previous convictions relating to two other women, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.