Stalker and bully intimidated three women at the same time

A South Launceston man who stalked and bullied a married woman had previous convictions relating to two other women, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Andrew Philip Springer, 48, pleaded guilty to stalking and bullying between March and September 2020.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce revealed that Springer was on bail and had a family violence order in place in relation to his long term partner in December 2019.
It was a condition of the order that he be subject to electronic monitoring.
"The order was based on allegations of family violence committed against your partner throughout your relationship with her including emotional abuse and intimidation of the most serious kind. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a wholly suspended eight months' jail.
"In addition, at about the time the complainant sought to end her relationship with you, you began a relationship with another female which was current during the indictment period," Justice Pearce said.
"That relationship continued for about two years until February 2022 during which you engaged in similar abusive conduct.
"In June 2022 you pleaded guilty to emotional abuse and intimidation of that female.
"The result was activation of the eight month term and imposition of a further term of five months, a total of 13 months from September 15 2022, all of which term I am informed was served by you."
Justice Pearce said Springer's conduct demonstrated a single-minded determination to mentally abuse and intimidate females with whom he was in an intimate relationship.
"You sought to impose your will on them regardless of the impact and despite concerted efforts to restrain you," he said.
The criminal conduct against the complainant commenced on March 6 2020 three days after she broke off with you.
It included repeated approaches to her accommodation despite being asked to stop.
"On one occasion he deceived a hotel receptionist and let himself into her room," Justice Pearce said.
"Thereafter you began sending her text messages to her in large numbers. "
On March 19, 2020 he tailed her by car from Grindelwald to Launceston.
"Afterwards she responded to your further text messages making absolutely clear that she wanted nothing to do with you and wanted to protect herself from your erratic behaviour," Justice Pearce said
On March 23 he again made contact after seeing her car saying "have a good day with your trouble making daughter".
On May 4 2020 you sent the complainant a text message containing a topless photograph you had taken during your relationship.
Justice Pearce said the message was sent with the intention causing her to be fearful and apprehensive about what you might do with the photograph.
On May 11 he started contacting the woman's husband and continued conduct with the intention of causing apprehension, mental anguish and humiliation to the complainant.
On May 22 he wrote graffiti on a wall at the Tailrace Park, Riverside inviting approaches for sexual favours with the complainant' phone number.
He wrote similar messages on walls at Prossers Forest Road and at Waverley Park Lake and at St Leonards Park which resulted in multiple text messages enquiring about sexual services.calls .
"I am satisfied that this was your intention: to make her fearful, apprehensive and to humiliate her," Justice Pearce said.
Between May 29 2020 and June 30 2020 the stalking and bullying principally took the form of Facebook posts.
"I was given details of 23 such posts made during the period of just over a month, all made with the intention that the complainant would know of them," Justice Pearce said.
When a bail condition specified that he not use Facebook he turned to Instagram uploading on 21 separate occasions between July 15 and September 1 images, captions and memes referencing occasions of intimacy during your sexual relationship.
"One such communication contained the caption 'let the slut shaming begin'." Justice Pearce said.
The court heard Springer's behaviour was affected by heavy use of alcohol.
Justice Pearce said Springer did not have proper insight into the wrongfulness of his conduct or the impact it had and continues to have.
He said the woman's victim impact statement outlined the serious effect of the stalking and bullying.
"I regard this as a serious crime... which was relentless and cruel and damaging and you only stopped because you were forced to," he said.
He sentenced him to 18 months jail and ordered that he comply with reporting obligations under the Community Protection (Offender Reporting) Act 2005 for five years.
"You are sentenced to imprisonment for 18 months from today. I suspend nine months of that term for two years on condition that you commit no offence punishable by imprisonment during that period. I make no order as to parole," Justice Pearce said.
