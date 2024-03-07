The 70's-chic Reggie's Bar, Launceston's newest club, opens with 'energy'

Studio 54 - in its New York heyday a host to stars like Michael Jackson, Elton John and Andy Warhol - is probably the most famous nightclub ever. So there's good reason Launceston's newest club is hoping to emulate it.
Bar Reggie, a new, '70s-chic watering hole on Brisbane Street, opened its disco themed venue inspired by the famed Manhattan spot to a crowd of 400 or so socialites last week.
The orange-lit, vinyl-infused bar with walls decorated by photographs from 54's dazzling days of yore and a mural from Bridport artist Callum Burke is the former site of Phoenix Nightclub but with a fresh look and a "new approach".
"We wanted to give Launceston something new and funky that it hasn't had for the last ten or so years," said Luke Tanner, who runs the business alongside Sam Stewart and Hudson Watts.
"It's fun, it's an experience and I think people coming in like that and enjoying the atmosphere is because they needed it; there was a demand for it."
"Reggie's" is Mr Stewart, Mr Watts and Mr Tanner's first combined foray into the nightlife venue space, though Mr Stewart has previous experience managing spaces like Alchemy Bar, while Mr Tanner and Mr Watts ran a Hobart event business.
And events are the name of the game: the venue plans to host a regular roster of them like a Thursday night 'Vino and Vinyl' party team-up with Launceston business Avenue Records where they'll offer wine specials paired with the soulful sounds of James Brown and Aretha Franklin.
The business also plans to offer food once its kitchen is up and running, with consulting on the eventual menu and setup being helmed by Timbre Kitchen chef Matt Adams.
"Reggie's" is a significant investment from its trio of business parteners - which undoubtedly why they're heralding it as a "complete social club" in which patrons can go from its laneway seating space to the lounge-styled indoor bar before "ending up on the dance floor" in the venue's back half at the end of the night.
"The idea is to have this kind of encompassing thing where we can satisfy everyone," Mr Tanner said.
"You could sort of rotate through all of those in one night and I think people will if opening night was anything to judge by.
"There was a palpable energy in here."
