Labor, Liberals in tune on discounts for new apartment purchases

Tasmanians who buy a new apartment after the March 23 election will receive a 50-per-cent discount on stamp duty regardless of who is in government.
The Liberal and Labor parties both announced the same discount policy on Thursday for apartments valued under $750,000.
The discount will be available over two years.
The Liberals will also provide a $10,000 incentive per unit, up to 50 units, to developers and provide short-term, interest-free loans of up to $1 million for medium density units and apartments to assist with early headworks charges.
The party has already announced that waive stamp duty for first-home buyers on property purchases worth up to $750,000.
Liberal housing spokesman Nic Street said the party in government would boost the existing residential land rebate program which offers a rebate of costs incurred up to a total of $15,000 per lot, up to a maximum of 40 lots
Meanwhile, Labor has set a target for 2000 new apartments to be built in Tasmania over the next four years.
To do this, it will finalise an apartment code to guarantee planning approvals where designs meet agreed standards and implement a three-strikes rule to prevent councils delaying developments with repeated requests for information.
Labor leader Rebecca White said building 2000 new apartments would help to provide more rentals, give more people a change at home ownership and reduce the public housing waiting list.
"We do need to be providing more incentives for people to enter the housing market and this is going to provide more certainty for developers so that they can proceed with their projects," she said.
