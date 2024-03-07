Push to change name of Tasmanian bridge named after 'murderer'

The Greens will push for the Batman Bridge to be renamed so it no longer honours John Batman who formed roving parties to hunt and kill Aboriginal people during Tasmania's Black War.
The Victorian electorate of Batman was changed in 2018 to Cooper to honour Indigenous rights campaigner William Cooper.
Now, the Greens want all sides of politics to commit to renaming the well-known Northern Tasmanian bridge in consultation with the state's Aboriginal community.
Bass Greens candidate Cecily Rosol said Batman's legacy was one of shame and sadness.
"John Batman was a man who ordered the slaughter of Aboriginal people," she said/.
Ms Rosol said renaming the bridge was not about erasing the past, but ensuring Aboriginal voices were heard and respected.
"Aboriginal people have been calling for the Batman Bridge to be renamed as an acknowledgement of the devastation John Batman caused Tasmanian Aboriginals during the bloody history of frontier violence," she said.
"Acknowledging Tasmania's brutal history is part of truth-telling that is a critical pathway to treaty, and should be supported by all political leaders."
West Tamar, Launceston and George Town councils in 2021 successfully passed motions at previous meetings to request the state government initiate a process to rename the bridge.
At the time, the state government confirmed it had no intention of renaming the bridge, but was open for others to make proposals.
"The government has provided advice to the councils on the process available through the Place Names Advisory Panel, which would include the necessary consultation with stakeholder groups and essentially the wider public."
