Push to change name of Tasmanian bridge named after 'murderer'

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:14pm
The Batman Bridge was built in 1968 and named after John Batman who led massacres of Aboriginal people during the Black War.
The Greens will push for the Batman Bridge to be renamed so it no longer honours John Batman who formed roving parties to hunt and kill Aboriginal people during Tasmania's Black War.

