Full strength sides on the park with grand finals, seasons on the line

A grand final spot is on the line, while another team's season will be over as finals hit the Tasmanian Cricket League.
The winner of Hadspen and Evandale Panthers will see themselves in the big dance as the loser of Longford v Trevallyn says goodbye to their season.
Outside of a "bit of a hiccup" against Hadspen, Longford coach Richard Howe has been impressed with his side's performances but admitted "it doesn't count for anything if we don't perform this weekend".
The Tigers have won both matches against Trevallyn this season, but Howe is expecting it to be more like the second contest - which went down to the wire.
"It's going to take the better team to be able to play 80 overs of cricket," he said.
"If someone takes their foot off the pedal for 10 or 15 overs, then either team's got the opportunity to go for the throat and take the advantage."
The Tigers' final team was up in the air going into Thursday night's training due to some injury clouds but their opponent has everyone to choose from.
Coach Drew Clark said the first game against Longford "didn't go well at all" but is "a blip on the radar".
"Playing them out there at Longford is going to be a tough ask," he said.
"They play their home ground well, they do the basics well, which has made them a strong side over the last seven or eight years.
"The key for us is to do the basics better for longer in the game."
Despite plenty of off-season change, Hadspen are once again doing battle for a grand final spot.
Losing big names Liam Reynolds, Justin Reeves, Adam House and Sithara Perera, the Chieftains brought in impressive recruits, including coach Tristan Weeks.
"We started the season not knowing where we would be," Weeks said.
"We knew we had a lot of good players but I've seen a lot of good teams not play well together, so I think it's been really good for our boys to gel together and learn along the way."
The Panthers and Chieftains have split their two contests - with either side winning each of them in comprehensive fashion.
Weeks said his side stuck to their game plan better in the second game and is confident of doing the same again on their home ground.
Evandale Panthers' coach Jonty Manktelow identified the Chieftains' leader as a major threat - having taken out The Examiner's player of the year award earlier this week.
"They've won all of the games that he's done really well in," Manktelow said.
"So trying to be able to limit his input, especially with the bat at the top of the order [is key].
"Him and [Nathan] Balym complement each other really well, he's a free-flowing batter, whereas Nathan is happy to accumulate and tick it along.
"If we can get Tristan out early and get into that middle-order, that can hopefully get us in a good position to attack."
The Panthers welcome back Rickie Wells, Grant Davern and Nash Cassidy for the big game.
