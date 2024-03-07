The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Full strength sides on the park with grand finals, seasons on the line

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 8 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hadspen are playing off for a grand final spot against Evandale Panthers. Picture by Craig George
Hadspen are playing off for a grand final spot against Evandale Panthers. Picture by Craig George

A grand final spot is on the line, while another team's season will be over as finals hit the Tasmanian Cricket League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.