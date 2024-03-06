House of the Week | Stylish, city fringe living with privacy

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
Welcome to 12 Bain Terrace, a spacious home in an impeccable location that has stunning views - you won't believe that it's sitting in Trevallyn.
With quite possibly the best views in Launceston, looking straight down onto Royal Park and the Tamar River, and encompassing 180 degree views of the city and mountains beyond, this home has been carefully crafted to suit a variety of buyers.
"A couple of standouts for me is that it's a modern build in a very old Trevallyn street," Lauren Atkinson of Howell Property Group said.
The open plan living areas are logically placed at the rear of the home, overlooking the backyard and city beyond, and opening onto a generously sized, partly covered balcony.
The timeless, design of the kitchen allows for both day to day life, and seamless entertaining, and features a large walk-in pantry, quality appliances and an abundance of storage.
The bedrooms are spacious and all offer excellent built-in storage, and the bathrooms are seamless in both construction and style.
With enough space for families, the clever design also means it would suit a couple who plan to be there alone the majority of the time but still require plenty of space for visitors.
It is also an ideal property for those who wish to work from home, with a custom designed office and bathroom facilities with a separate entrance. Alternatively, this space could be utilised as a guest retreat or rumpus.
This stylish, unassumingly designed home is positioned at the Gorge end of Bain Terrace with off-street parking for two large vehicles. There is a new large double garage with internal access plus the original garage which has been renovated to now offer the best workshop you could ask for (it has a panel lift door and could double as additional garaging).
"Unlike many other properties in Trevallyn that are very steep, at 12 Bain Street you can drive straight up to your garage and front door where it's completely flat," Lauren said.
Fully landscaped with concrete pathways and established low-maintenance gardens, this is a wonderful opportunity for those buyers seeking a modern home in a well established, popular location.
