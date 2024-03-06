Feature Property | c1879 home with potential

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
5 Meander Valley Road was constructed over 145 years ago, and provides the flexibility to purchase as a single parcel or in conjunction with an adjoining vacant lot. The main property sits on a large site of approximately 3,200 metres-squared, with an additional 1,750 metre-squared of flat, buildable land.
The significant circa 1879 building has been thoroughly renovated throughout and includes the skillful insertion of a two storey contemporary home into the soaring height of the original building. Complete with original gothic arched windows and doors and paired with modern amenities, this property is both a savvy investment opportunity and a breathtaking home.
The upper level of the home comprises three flexible bedrooms, a generous bathroom and large mezzanine walkway open to the living spaces below. A series of heating and cooling systems support all year occupation of the property, supplemented by an extensive solar array to manage the environmental and economic efficiencies of operating the home all year round.
A private enclosed courtyard garden opens out from the renovated country inspired kitchen complete with a series of outbuildings, including a quaint garden shed. A newly constructed double garage complements the stunning brick and render facade of the original church.
