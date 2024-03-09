Opportunity for cafe as Legana nursery's long-term owners move on

A decades-old West Tamar Highway institution is turning over a new leaf.
Popular nursery Legana Plants Plus has been listed for sale after 18 years in the same family.
The listing coincides with a fascinating period of growth for Legana, which has just kicked off major highway upgrades and will welcome a new school - opposite the nursery - within 12 months.
Melbourne-based James Atherton, who oversees the business with his two brothers, said it was the right time to move on.
"I've been managing this business now remotely for nearly seven years and it's time to hand it on to a new custodian, someone who could take the business further," he said.
"I think there's such a huge opportunity with the sports ground and the school being across the road.
"The business would do so well from having something like a cafe as part of it and that's beyond me - it needs someone who's in store to lead the business through that evolution."
The business has grown significantly since Mr Atherton's mother and step-father Dana and Tom Lomer took over in 2006.
A greenfinger and horticulturalist respectively, the pair spent 10 years running the business before Mr Lomer died unexpectedly.
Mr Atherton said store manager Dan Walton had been crucial in leading the nursery forward since 2016.
"At the time (2006), it was running from a small shed that we now just put stock in," Mr Atherton said.
"Following that my step-father heavily invested in the business and put in the new store that is still there today.
"While Legana has grown so much and we look after Legana and the West Tamar, we have a really strong group of loyal customers who regularly come down from Launceston as well."
A price guide has not been disclosed for the business, which is for sale by offer.
Knight Frank Launceston's Rodney Rawlings said the business had been subject to good interest from locals in its first two weeks on the market.
"We've been pleased with the interest we've had," he said.
The Atherton family will retain ownership of the property moving forward.
