The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

'Doctors know': NTFA clubs, boss seek clarity on new concussion rules

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 7 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community footballers suffering from concussion will face a mandatory 21-day break. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Community footballers suffering from concussion will face a mandatory 21-day break. Pictures by Paul Scambler

The NTFA and its clubs are seeking more information from the AFL following a landmark decision to extend the mandatory break for community football players suffering from concussion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.