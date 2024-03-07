'Doctors know': NTFA clubs, boss seek clarity on new concussion rules

The NTFA and its clubs are seeking more information from the AFL following a landmark decision to extend the mandatory break for community football players suffering from concussion.
All senior and junior Australian football competitions will adopt a mandatory minimum 21-day return to play protocol, besides the AFL itself, which will remain at 12 days.
Under the new community football guidelines,a player suffering concussion must wait 21 days from the incident and receive medical clearance before returning.
Bracknell president Neil Philpott said that without further clarification, the discrepancy between the days for community football and the elite level was confusing.
"I just thought, 'wow, what's brought this on?', because I thought that the 12-day was quite good," he said.
"If they weren't feeling well, they didn't play anyway, so I don't know what this is working towards. I can understand that they are worried about the concussion, but I can't see what the difference is between AFL and a country footballer, because you've got to get a doctor's certificate.
"It sounds like the AFL is saying your local doctor doesn't know as much as the sports doctor does."
The mandatory break - which will be three games in most cases - raises another issue too.
Players, especially those who are paid large sums per match, might be more likely to downplay, or in some cases altogether deny, concussion symptoms for fear of missing out on income.
Concerns over concussion self-reporting at the local level have recently returned to the national spotlight.
Adelaide Footy League chief John Kernahan told The Advertiser that the league surveyed six clubs through 2022 and 2023 and found 70 per cent of players who said they were paid to play also admitted to lying about concussion.
The Examiner spoke to an NTFA player who asked to remain anonymous, and while they said their inclination would be to always report symptoms no matter the scenario, they believed the change in rules could lead to further under-reporting.
"In football, people play for sheep stations," they said.
"I would like to think I would report it and forego the money, but people have got rent to pay and family and dogs, so I get when people need the money.
"If I'm copping a knock and I'm confident it's not concussion, I'm not reporting that."
Philpott added that the number of reported head knocks are also likely to go down as the season approaches finals.
"I reckon some will try [to avoid reporting head knocks]. Same as when we played, we never thought it was as bad as what it was," he said.
"Players always think, 'I'm fine', but you can see it in their eyes.
"They will try that there's no doubt, but I'm pretty sure that the clubs will be on top of that and the doctors know what to look for."
Philpott pointed to an incident in the Aboriginal Round match in 2023 when then-Redlegs player Beau Malkin was taken from the field in an ambulance after a heavy fall resulted in a bad concussion.
"It took him longer than [21 days] anyway. It comes back to the player's welfare and comes back to the doctor," he said.
"We just talked to him when he came back to watch training and he said he was feeling better, but still had a headache, and then after a couple of weeks he was able to train but with no contact.
"Then the next week he went back to the doctor and the doctor said that he could start playing, but he did wear a helmet after that."
NTFA president Damien Rhind said more information would come from the AFL in due course, but the association will have to communicate with clubs on how best to deal with the new protocols.
As for how they deal with unreported head injuries, Rhind said it was a widespread issue that the sport was still trying to figure out.
"It's a tricky one right at the top in the AFL as well, I don't really have an answer for that to be honest," he said.
"There is always going to be a certain element of discretion when it comes to doctors, trainers and support staff, so really it's about waiting for that extra information from the AFL with the guidelines and the processes that we need to put in place to ensure that we're doing the best we can for player safety."
But Rhind said that he welcomed the increased protocol period.
"Anything that we can be doing as a sport to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders and participants is beneficial for our games, and for all the individuals involved," he said.
He added that the NTFA would ensure the onus would not be placed on the clubs to ensure the safety of their players, claiming that the association will be heavily involved.
"We have to be a collaborative effort, one thing that I am conscious of is not throwing things at clubs to do all the time," he said.
"We're trying to make it easier for clubs to run during the season, because there's a lot to do for a club these days.
"Hopefully there's some guidance from the AFL or even some templates or something on how to best implement this directive."
