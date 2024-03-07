Ann has a mission: to enable older people to live well at home Advertising Feature

The Uniting AgeWell program manager, Ann Bingham. Picture supplied

The Uniting AgeWell program manager for home care in north and north-western Tasmania, Ann Bingham, finds great joy in seeing how home care packages can maximise benefits to clients - whether it's help around the home, personal assistance, social inclusion, buying mobility aids or even adaptions to like shower rails.

Ann has a lifetime of experience in nursing older people, including managing aged care facilities, so she knows exactly what it takes to live life to the full as you age.

"We all get older. We can't change that. But what we can change is how we live as we age," she said.

Ann leads two teams - one based in Launceston and the other from Latrobe - comprising more than 50 people, including care advisors and home care workers.



She strives to lead by example and with kindness and humour.

"It gives me great satisfaction to empower staff to be the best versions of who they are," she said.

In her usual pragmatic way, she acknowledges that death is an extension of life and that the client needs to be the decision maker in ensuring the palliative-care process unfolds on their terms.

To this end, Ann has been a key member of the Uniting AgeWell Northern Tasmania Home Care's End of Life Decisions in Aged Care Project and has been working to develop and implement a plan of action to improve end-of-life care for clients in their own homes.



A raft of measures are already in place.

Ann knows only too well the importance of living life on her terms. She grew up in Tasmania, and as a little girl, knew she wanted to be a nurse.



She did her nursing training at the Royal Hobart Hospital and over the years nursed in several hospital and community roles, largely with older people, across Australia.



She returned to Tasmania and started working in aged care, taking up her role at Uniting AgeWell more than three years ago.

"It's wonderful to be working with an organisation that is values-driven. We always put our clients first in all that we do. We regard it as a privilege to be able to make a difference in their lives," Ann said.

International Women's Day is an important opportunity for Uniting AgeWell to recognise the impact of their valued members of staff, like Ann, and to reaffirm their commitment to providing truly inclusive career pathways.

With 78 per cent of the workforce identifying as female, Uniting AgeWell offers flexible work arrangements to enable staff to work around their family commitments.

