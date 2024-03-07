'Terrifying and damaging attack' with knife came without warning for Ravenswood couple

A Ravenswood man who slashed two people with a knife in the middle of the night in a terrifying and damaging attack received a substantial jail term when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Dane Andrew Clark, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding on October 28 2021.
The court heard a man living in Warring Street Ravenswood had been woken by a loud noise and went outside to investigate.
Without warning he was struck across the cheek with a hunting knife.
After trying to defend himself against the knife-wielding man he retreated inside his home.
"The accused smashed a glass panel and gained entry," he said.
The man's partner came out and tried to help him and got slashed on the forehead and to the thigh.
The violence took place in front of several children in the household and a third adult and the man pleaded for him to leave.
Clark went along Warring street and smashed car windows and caused other damage comprising a charge of unlawfully injuring property..
When police arrived they found Clark wearing a knife sheath which matched a Bear Grylls blood-covered knife found nearby.
Blood on Clark's shirt provided a DNA match to the two victims.
Mr Hills read two victim impact statements to the court which detailed the profound effect on the victim's lives.
"I was stabbed out of nowhere and could tell this was not a fair fight," he wrote.
"I felt ready to die."
The female victim said she did not care about the physical impact of the stabbing but rather the mental aftermath.
The court heard Clark had a record of extreme violence including convictions for robbery, common assault, two instances of Criminal Code assault, dangerous driving and family violence assaults.
His criminal record comprised 75 pages.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said Clark had served many substantial terms of imprisonment for offences involving dishonesty, driving, escape and assault.
"In 2005 you were sentenced to imprisonment for two and a half years, in 2008 for three years, in 2011 for two years for assault, in 2014 for 12 months and again for nine months, in 2015 for two years, in 2018 for four months and then 12 months, in 2019 for three months and in 2021 for 12 months," he said.
Clark had spent 416 days in custody awaiting resolution of the case.
"You are to be sentenced for very serious crimes involving two victims, each subjected to a terrifying and damaging attack with a weapon in their own home and in the presence of children," he said.
"You are sentenced to imprisonment for 3 years and 4 months also from 9 January 2023. You are not eligible for parole until having served half of that term."
