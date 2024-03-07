'Terrifying and damaging attack' with knife came without warning for Ravenswood couple

"In 2005 you were sentenced to imprisonment for two and a half years, in 2008 for three years, in 2011 for two years for assault, in 2014 for 12 months and again for nine months, in 2015 for two years, in 2018 for four months and then 12 months, in 2019 for three months and in 2021 for 12 months," he said.