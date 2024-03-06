Would you like to have your dog or a cat with you on a flight?

Virgin Australia wants to allow small cats and dogs to travel with passengers.
The airline announced the initiative where pets would be allowed in the cabin with their owners.
Virgin said Animals would not be allowed to roam around the plane. They would have to stay in an airline-approved pet carrier with their owner.
For those eager to bring their furry friends onboard, Virgin said only passengers in specific rows will be allowed to do so. Additionally, a small fee will be applicable for this service.
The airline has not revealed details of the plan, including how much it would cost, but it hopes the change will happen within 12 months once regulators approve it.
Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the arrangement worked well overseas, as pets are commonly allowed on flights in North America.
"Overwhelmingly, our guests tell us they want to travel with their pets, and we are now on a journey to make that a reality," she said.
