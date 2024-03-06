Roughly 20 crews fight Ravenswood blaze, still monitoring conditions

Tasmania Fire Service crews are continuing to fight a Ravenswood bush fire which ran overnight and threatened homes.
More than 20 crews, including aircraft, have attended the blaze at Prossers Forest Road, which began about 2.30pm, March 6.
Eight Tasmania Fire Service crews are continuing to monitor the conditions, and have issued a smoke alert for Ravenswood, Waverley, Boomer Hill, Drivers Run, Distillery Creek and surrounding areas.
These areas are also expected to experience ash and embers from the fire.
A TFS spokesperson said crews monitored the fire overnight and that as of this morning there is no threat to communities though conditions are expected to be changeable.
The Examiner understands that the fire service expects more crews will attend the scene during the day to quell the blaze.
More to come.
