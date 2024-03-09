2024 election: The Tasmanians who won't be casting a vote

Everyone knows that voting is compulsory in Australia. Failure to do so results in a small fine and it's been that way for almost a century.
While more than 90 per cent of eligible voters make it to the polls each election, a select few are exempt from the practice.
Every adult Australian citizen who's lived at their current address for at least a month is required by law to enrol, unless they have a "valid and sufficient reason" not to.
When asked if she'd consider independent candidates this state election, Launceston's Carolyn Tipper said she didn't vote on account of being a Jehovah's Witness.
"I don't vote for man's government, I vote for God's government," she said.
"Throughout the world we have a prayer called the Lord's Prayer. It says, "thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven".
"Therefore, we give all our allegiance to God. We obey man's rule but we don't vote for earthly people who really can't change the situation the world's in."
Upon receiving a failure to vote notice, residents can submit an explanation to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission (TEC) in lieu of paying the fine.
What constitutes a valid and sufficient reason is determined by officials on a case-by-case basis.
The guidelines have been kept confidential to prevent exploitation of the valid excuses following a 1994 tribunal ruling that blocked public access under the Freedom of Information Act.
Depending on the scenario, non-voters may be excused if at the time of the election they were travelling overseas, battling illness, currently incarcerated or if they had a disability that prevented them from voting.
Objecting to the views of all the candidates or having no preference are not considered valid excuses by the TEC.
Launceston man David Blaker admitted that he didn't vote either, citing "religious purposes, on paper".
"It's mainly because I'm really lazy and I hate taking the Saturday to do it," he said.
"I just say 'religious reasons' and leave it at that."
