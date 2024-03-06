Several firefighter crews tackle eastern Launceston bushfires

Tasmania Fire Service has sent several crews to fight bushfires in the eastern suburbs of Launceston.
The fires are travelling towards Ravenswood and Drivers Run at St Leonards and behind the Rocherlea Recreation Ground.
The fire service says the blaze at Ravenswood and Drivers Run is expected to be uncontrollable.
A statement said embers, smoke, and ash might fall on Castlemain Road, Prosser Forrest, Ravenswood, and the Drivers Run area.
"Conditions are expected to be changeable," the statement said.
The statement said residents should take action now.
"Residents should take action to protect yourself, your family, and your home," the statement said.
"If you are not prepared for a bushfire, be ready to leave for a safer place.
"Only travel if it is safe for you to do so, and If you have made a bushfire plan, check it now."
The fire service warned people to stay away from the area.
"If you don't live near Castlemain Road and Prossers Forrest, Ravenswood and Drivers Run area, stay away."
