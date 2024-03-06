Participation and prefects the real winners at swimming carnival

"It's not just a sporting event but a school community event," was how sports coordinator Adam Sanders described Riverside High School's swimming carnival.
Held at Launceston Aquatic Centre, it was the school's first post-COVID carnival to have no restrictions and Sanders said participation was a key aspect.
"Numbers were up by 60 on last year which is great," he said.
"Swimming is a hard one at schools now. A lot of students find it quite intimidating so while we still want to keep the competitive aspect we want to make it high participation as well so everyone can feel comfortable in that environment.
"So there was lots of participation and those not as competitive were also able to be involved and enjoy it."
The day consisted of races over 25, 50 and 100 metres plus novelty events and a staff versus prefects relay convincingly won by the prefects.
Riverside will compete in the division one inter-high carnival at Launceston Aquatic Centre next month.
