Media identity blasts Jacqui Lambie party in ad as Libs turn up the heat

Veteran shock jock Brian Carlton has blasted Jacqui Lambie's party in a radio ad as the Liberals turn up the election heat.
"I've been thinking about Jacqui Lambie and the state election," the former Tasmania Talks host says in the ad he recorded for the Liberals.
"The problem is she isn't actually running, and you can't vote for her even if you want to.
"Jacqui says she opposes the AFL stadium, but some of her candidates support it.
"And who knows where her candidates stand on important issues such as salmon farming and forestry?
"How can you vote for someone when you don't know what they stand for?"
The ad, to run on Tasmanian commercial stations, will follow a series of attacks from the Liberals on Senator Lambie and her party.
"The Lambie candidates stand for nothing and freely admit they have no policies," a Liberal campaign spokesperson said.
"Tasmanians deserve certainty and stability and, as all the polls show, only the Liberals can deliver that."
Senator Lambie hit back at the Liberals.
"Dear, oh dear, the poor old Liberals must be very worried," she said.
"I guess we must be doing something right.
"My candidates will keep doing what they've been doing, getting their boots on, and talking to their communities.
"I reckon Liberals should spend less time attacking their rivals and more time talking to Tasmanians about what they want for our island."
Liberal Resources Minister Felix Ellis said Senator Lambie "must come clean" on her position on the salmon farming industry in Macquarie Harbour, which is under threat because of a federal review.
"Does she support the hundreds of workers who rely on aquaculture in Macquarie Harbour?" Mr Ellis said.
"She's finally put her head up in The Advocate today (March 5) talking about a Southern stadium, but has refused to state positions on issues affecting locals in her own patch.
"It's understood that Ms Lambie does not support aquaculture in Macquarie Harbour, a position driven by her team, who have a long and public record of opposing salmon farming.
"Ms Lambie's silence on this critical issue speaks louder than words.
"This silence of the Lambie must end."
Senator Lambie said she had previously said Tasmanian salmon's reputation was not what it was, and she was worried that was affecting the state's global food brand.
"I am really worried about communities like Strahan who have a lot of workers in the salmon industry," she said.
"Every job is important, especially in our smaller towns.
"The Liberals are just doing what the major parties in Tasmania always do; they attack their rivals and they don't listen to the community.
"They stick their fingers in their ears; they keep taking the donations and tell Tasmanians there is no problem."
She said there was clearly a problem with the salmon farms and the industry would close if the companies did not lift their game.
" ... then what happens to those families that depend on the salmon industry for income?" she said.
Liberal MHA Dean Young also had a crack at the JLN.
"The Lambies are rapidly shaping up as their very own coalition of chaos," Mr Young said.
"They can't even agree on policies they don't even have.
"Lambie's Franklin candidate says they will 'vote with our conscience'.
"Tasmanians deserve better than a party that's based on the vibe."
Senator Lambie said independents and "micro parties" like the JLN could force the big parties to be honest with the Tasmanian people.
