The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Media identity blasts Jacqui Lambie party in ad as Libs turn up the heat

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
March 6 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Cutts, Miriam Beswick, Senator Jacqui Lambie and James Redgrave get ready for the state election. Picture by Helen Kempton.
Craig Cutts, Miriam Beswick, Senator Jacqui Lambie and James Redgrave get ready for the state election. Picture by Helen Kempton.

Veteran shock jock Brian Carlton has blasted Jacqui Lambie's party in a radio ad as the Liberals turn up the election heat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.