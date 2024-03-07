The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Photos

'It gives them an opportunity to talk'; Long Patrol Team will walk 96km

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 7 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Breeze (centre) and support drivers Victor Kaiser and Raylene Garwood. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Oliver Breeze (centre) and support drivers Victor Kaiser and Raylene Garwood. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Current and ex-service defence force men and women, families, and friends will walk 96 kilometres in 20 hours to raise money for Soldier On.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Photos

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.