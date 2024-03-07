'It gives them an opportunity to talk'; Long Patrol Team will walk 96km

Current and ex-service defence force men and women, families, and friends will walk 96 kilometres in 20 hours to raise money for Soldier On.
The campaign raises awareness and supports the mental health and well-being of current and ex-serving veterans.
Charity coordinator Oliver Breeze said he started walking for the Soldier On campaign after he lost a ''good friend'' to suicide that he served with in the Army Reserves.
''Unfortunately, most people who work in these fields know someone who has been directly affected by a mental health tragedy, and that's part of the reason I do this walk,'' Mr Breeze said.
''You can't have a conversation with anyone in the ADF without hearing the words 'I lost'.''
For me, yes, I lost a friend, but more importantly, I want to highlight to the community that we are doing all we can to improve the mental health of veterans.''
Mr Breeze said the walk has grown in many ways since it began in 2020.
''What was once a walk for serving members has become a walk for those families, friends, and supporters including people I have never met,'' he said.
''A lot of the walkers are front line workers like police, ambulance and correctional officers - those who are first responders to often very confronting scenes.
''Over the 20 hours it gives everyone along for the walk a chance to catch up and talk openly about some of the issues they may be having - it gives them an opportunity to talk.''
Mr Breeze said the majority of people who take part in this campaign walk five hours at a time.
''The Long Patrol team were the first team in Australia to do the entire walk in 20 hours,'' he said.
''Now there are a number of teams who follow our footsteps and do the whole walk at once.''
22,000 dollars was raised last year. The team aims for more this year with 5,000 dollars already raised.
