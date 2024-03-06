Season review: Raiders cubs exciting for future after one-day disappointment

Having lost a handful of experienced Premier League cricketers, this season was going to be tough for the Greater Northern Raiders women.
Defeated in the Twenty20 grand final, the Raiders were unable to qualify for the one-day decider - finishing the season in third with five wins and four losses.
Coach Darren Simmonds described it as "obviously disappointing" but was quickly able to look on the bright side.
"When we look at the things over the last 12 months, we've lost five or six pretty solid Premier League cricketers," he said.
"We've brought in a new batch of young players who probably didn't think they'd play many games at the start of the season but they've actually played quite a few."
Departing the Raiders program were Sophie Parkin, Kate Sherriff, Elyse Page, Kate Chaplin and Claire Alexander, while Charlotte Layton finished the season early.
Taking up the tough task of filling their boots were the likes of North-West Coast products Ella Scolyer, Payton Stewart, Payton Fulton and Chloe Casey - the latter debuting in the side's final game.
Simmonds praised the quartet, who he said are aged between 14 and 16, describing them as "the future of the Raiders program".
"They're the new Raiders cubs coming through, so hopefully getting some cricket into them this year will stand us in good stead for the future.
"This year's probably turned out to be a bit of a rebuilding year for us and that's what happens as players get older and move through the program and people have other things like uni and moving away."
Latrobe's Stewart played 17 games throughout the season, followed by Scolyer's 12 and Fulton's nine - while Casey's last-game opportunity came through a change in her game.
"She's changed to bowling off-spin mid-season and she bowled very well today," Simmonds said on Sunday.
With players scattered across all three regions in Tasmania, Simmonds took his time to thank everyone who supports the Raiders program.
"All of the players put in so much and all of the players' parents have to give up a lot with travelling," he said.
"With some of the young players, they bring them through to Launceston sometimes on Saturday nights for away games, so the parents show a lot of commitment to help the players playing in this program."
