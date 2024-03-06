Legana Rotary Club is kicking off your Easter fun with their biggest hunt yet

The Easter Bunny is getting some help from Legana Rotary - and is inviting all kids to participate in their biggest Easter egg hunt yet.
Despite being one of Rotary's newest members, the Rotary Club of Legana have hit the ground running and are back with their biggest Easter event so far.
This year's event marks their third hunt, and president Wendy Robinson said the event has "grown exponentially".
"This year, the local businesses have really come on board, as far as sponsorship goes. The reception from the community has just been amazing," she said.
"The word is out that this is an inclusive, community-based free event where the kids can have a little bit of fun and just be kids - because we all know there's stressors in peoples' lives."
Ms Robinson said that though they are still a small club, it's thanks to the members that the club - including the Easter event - has taken off.
"I think the members have really gotten out and promoted the club and by having these activities in the community, it's raised the profile.
"It just enables community connectivity, which is one of the things Rotary looks at, as well as giving families networking opportunities."
Hosted by both the Rotary Club of Legana and Legana Cricket Club, there will be an Easter egg hunt, egg and spoon races, face painting and market stalls.
"I think last year we had about 350 kids and we're expecting more this year," club secretary Claire Rechberger said.
The Legana Cricket Club will be holding a free barbeque breakfast for the children.
The Easter event will be held 10am - 12pm, Legana Recreation Ground, March 24.
