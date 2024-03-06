The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Legana Rotary Club is kicking off your Easter fun with their biggest hunt yet

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
March 6 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Clarke 3 with some Easter chocolates, with Rotary supporter Michael Lowe, Legana Car Wash (sponsors) Kristy Atkinson, president of Rotary Club of Legana Wendy Robinson and club secretary Claire Rechberger at the Legana Cricket Club. Picture by Paul Scambler
Riley Clarke 3 with some Easter chocolates, with Rotary supporter Michael Lowe, Legana Car Wash (sponsors) Kristy Atkinson, president of Rotary Club of Legana Wendy Robinson and club secretary Claire Rechberger at the Legana Cricket Club. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Easter Bunny is getting some help from Legana Rotary - and is inviting all kids to participate in their biggest Easter egg hunt yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.