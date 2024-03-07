Liberal party goes back to the future with its logging policy

The Liberal Party policy to make an additional 40,000 hectares of native forests available for logging in the midst of an election campaign is a calculated attempt to shore up conservative voters in the north-east (Bass) and the north-west in Braddon.
It may end up being a really smart move or it may actually lose the Liberals a seat elsewhere - possibly in Clark.
Either major party needs at least four seats in three electorates to claim majority (18 seats) in the next parliament. Clark and Franklin look hard for the Liberals so they will be looking to pick up seats in Braddon, Lyons and Bass.
With the loss of Peter Gutwein in Bass who pulled in 32,482 at the last election - and took the lion's share of the north-east vote - the Liberals run the risk of struggling for three seats let alone four.
For example, Michael Ferguson the key profile Liberal in Bass only polled 3,807 first preference votes and Simon Woods 707 in 2021.
Labor's Janie Finlay has been very active in the north-east and will attract a lot of grass roots support.
Attitudes to logging are changing. Even in the north-east there are now an increasing number of younger people - often associated with the Derby bike trails- who oppose any growth in logging especially anywhere near tourist attractions.
The Liberals are relying on people in the north-east lamenting the good old days of the logging industry. The Liberals quite like brawling with the Greens to avoid any whiff of doing a deal with them after the election.
The Liberals job of selling the policy is made harder by the fact that much of the timber would be transported and sold into Victorian markets since the Victorian Government essentially banned native forest logging.
Hence a lot of the value add from local processing is lost to Victoria.
The other risk for the Liberals is that it gives the Greens a core policy to fight on. To date the Greens have struggled to convince the electorate of their credentials outside of mainstream Green issues.
The Greens vote percentage in the recent poll is at their base of around 12 per cent but if they can fire up Tasmanians around this issue it could increase towards previous highs around 17 per cent.
It will be a great litmus test of whether the general mood of Tasmanians towards native forestry logging has shifted.
The election has just become interesting.
Professor David Adams, University of Tasmania
