Launceston restaurant shuts down, announces mass sell-off

A Launceston restaurant that closed suddenly last week has announced a garage sale-style clearout of its furniture and decor.
Dare Darlin served customers for the final time on Sunday after more than two years operating from the Tamar Yacht Club.
In a post on social media, co-owners James Murray and Courtney Hill said the closure came with "love, gratitude and a few tears".
"We have had the most incredible journey over the past three years and our dreams have come true," the post read.
"As a team we have decided to chase new goals, spark new ambition and venture into the unknown.
"Dare Darlin can't wait to continue to support the restaurants Launceston has to offer - it's a hard industry to be in.
"So many stories and memories have been made and shared in our four walls - thank you for trusting us with them all."
On Monday, the restaurant announced it would sell off all of its furniture and decor including kitchenware, plants and security systems.
The sale will run from 3pm-7pm on March 6, and includes free cocktails for visitors.
"Everything you've ever loved at the Darlin - you can buy," a social media post read.
"Our houses are only so big."
The closure rounds out a rollercoaster few years for a business that received predominantly positive reviews on Google and Facebook, but also had its share of controversy.
After first opening its doors in late 2021, Dare Darlin became known for promoting a positive work-life balance for its employees.
A Facebook post in mid-2023 detailing how full-time staff were fed twice a day and received their full paid break went viral, attracting 23,000 likes and nearly 900 shares.
However, the restaurant landed in hot water later that year when a former employee claimed to have never been paid superannuation.
The restaurant was also subject to social media claims of a toxic work culture and underpayment, which Ms Hill denied.
"This is completely false information and is so upsetting," she posted at the time.
"I stand by everything I've ever posted or said and repeat that none of the above is true."
