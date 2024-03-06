The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston restaurant shuts down, announces mass sell-off

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated March 6 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dare Darlin's James Murray and Courtney Hill. Pictures by Rod Thompson, Facebook
Dare Darlin's James Murray and Courtney Hill. Pictures by Rod Thompson, Facebook

A Launceston restaurant that closed suddenly last week has announced a garage sale-style clearout of its furniture and decor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.