Ukulele Jamboree Festival broadens its outreach to schools that lack music

The state's only Ukulele Festival continues its outreach into local schools that don't have a music programme.
Festival director Jackie Anifandis said the event grows each year and has always had a focus on education.
Ms Anifandis said it is ''madness'' that some schools don't have a music programme.
"This year I have joined the Australia Ukulele Teachers and Leaders Association committee,'' she said.
''We have two presenters coming down to do free workshops for class room teachers, with a capacity of 50 spots.''
Ms Anifandis said the workshops will open an opportunity for class room teachers to learn how to integrate music into their classrooms.
''I did feel like I was trying to fix a bigger problem when securing these free workshops for teachers,'' she said.
Ms Anifandis said The Australian Ukulele Teachers and Leaders Association has never been to Tasmania and they look forward to bringing their work here.
''They're super excited to tap into Tasmania and get the ball rolling,'' she said.
''I am really passionate about the outreach into our schools.''
Last year the festival created a Music in Schools programme for Waverley and Ravenswood Primary school.
Ms Anifandis said the programme will continue this year with a week of workshops prior to the festival with The Wild Women of Anywhere Beach, who are a retired group of music educators.
''All of the professional players that come to the festival from all around the world have a focus on teaching.''
"At the end there will be a public performance in the mall to showcase the kids' work."
The festival's will run from March 21 - 24 with a variety of additional workshops, concerts and open jam sessions across the city making it their biggest event to date.
