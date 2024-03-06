The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ukulele Jamboree Festival broadens its outreach to schools that lack music

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 6 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Festival director Jackie Anifandis and sponsor Mark Barratt at Barratts Music, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Festival director Jackie Anifandis and sponsor Mark Barratt at Barratts Music, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The state's only Ukulele Festival continues its outreach into local schools that don't have a music programme.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.