Sheep-related street names proposed for St Leonards subdivision

Two sheep-themed street names have been proposed for a new housing development in St Leonards.
City of Launceston Council will vote on Thursday whether to approve Bellwether Street and Coopworth Street as the official names for new streets off Abels Hill Road.
The names have been put forward by the developer and are in keeping with the theme of the development, which is called Shepherds Run.
Coopworth is a breed of sheep known for producing exceptional mothers, while bellwether refers to the lead sheep in a flock.
There are no other streets or roads in Tasmania named Bellwether or Coopworth.
However, there are plenty of other sheep-themed locations.
Kings Meadows is home to Merino Street, while Suffolk Street runs through East Launceston and Newstead.
There are 18 instances of 'Sheepwash' being used to name a road, location or body of water in Tasmania.
The first six lots of the Shepherds Run development hit the market last month.
The blocks occupy land that was owned by the Beaumont family for many generations, and was once home to a sheep farming operation run by George Hobler.
Mr Hobler is best known to Launcestonians for building the bridge that connects St Leonards and Newstead.
