Tasmanian young guns backed by captains, AFL pundits in Rising Star pursuit

A pair of promising Northern Tasmanian AFL draftees have supporters in high places.
North Launceston product Ryley Sanders and Launceston's Colby McKercher are among the league's top prospects for the annual Rising Star award.
On the eve of the AFL season, the 18 club captains had their say on how the season will play out, with three picking Bulldog Sanders and two McKercher to win the Ron Evans Medal.
The pair only sat behind Harley Reid (six) and McKercher's Kangaroos teammate George Wardlaw (five) as the favourites for the award.
The captains' individual answers were anonymous to protect their personal views.
Those four are also the standouts in the betting markets, with Sportsbet rating Reid as the $3.75 favourite, followed by Sanders, Wardlaw and McKercher.
Bet365 has them in a slightly different order, with Reid ($3) leading Wardlaw ($5.50) and McKercher and Sanders (both $6) on an even playing field.
Sanders and McKercher also featured heavily in AFL.com.au's 'crystal ball' pre-seasons predictions piece.
The Western Bulldogs' midfielder was picked by Damian Barrett, Sarah Black and Josh Gabelich to win the Rising Star, while Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook selected McKercher.
The duo had their first major taste of AFL action on the weekend, taking part in the pre-season match-ups.
Sanders showed his class by amassing 30 disposals against Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium, pushing his case for a round-one debut.
"After tonight's showing, I'd say he's a pretty strong chance of playing," Bulldogs' forward coach Matt Spangher said.
"Certainly he's done everything right to give himself the best chance.
"His attitude is first-rate, if it happens he certainly deserves the chance."
McKercher had 18 touches in the Kangaroos' match against St Kilda and was described as "certain to play" round one on the AFL website.
