People are fast losing respect for the the Tasmanian Parliament

ALAN Leitch's letter (The Examiner, February 29) re: Getting rid of the "upper house" makes sense. Having voted in all states of Australia myself, it does seem a bit odd having an "upper house" of politicians who are all salaried at the expense of the taxpayer, and who can pass unresolved matters back to the lower house for further discussion. Where does the buck stop? The Tasmanian Parliament is fast becoming Lilliputian and people are beginning to lose respect.
Merrilyn Woodland, Launceston
WONDERED how long it would be before our PM Anthony Albanese started ingratiating himself with the monarchy by proposing a costly royal visit here and it seems all too soon. Yes folks, taxpayers money wasted on soirées and the likes for the selected few at your expense. Attention and money is diverted from other more important basic needs of all Australians. I wish these Politicians could get their priorities right.
Gail Warren, Devonport
DESPITE several respectful reminders during the show that attendees would be of great assistance if they would take their refuse with them and deposit it in the bins conveniently located beside the exits, such pleas at the recently concluded Great Moscow Circus in Launceston to a large degree fell on deaf ears.
After each of the four times I went, bottles, cans, wrappers and assorted other items littered the tent floor as the owners departed leaving it to be cleaned up by staff carrying black plastic garbage bags.
This is despite them having to file past at least two large wheelie bins, lids open.
The point here being responsibility for rubbish and refuse is far from the minds of a slice of the population no matter where it is in public.
And it will remain so until such time as a psychological profile causing such behaviour is identified and subjected to the proper treatment.
Don't rely on the return for cash deposit scheme to do the trick as it has not produced much in the way of results in other states.
All sorts of rubbish hits the ground, but at 10 cents apiece, the bottles and cans spend less time as a blight on the landscape than the paper and plastic containers, not to mention cigarette ends.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
WOOHOO, Tasmania's problems have been solved. Ramping at hospitals, just ban it and all fixed. Speeding and associated road trauma, just ban it and all fixed. Excessive electricity charges, just ban them and all fixed. Prison overcrowding, just ban crime and all fixed. Stupidity and incompetence in government, just ban Jeremy Rockliff and his party and all fixed.
Victor Marshall, Meander
I WONDER if the Liberals have found a money tree whilst destroying our old growth forests! For it seems to be the only way they can pay for all the promises they make in the lead up to the election!
Horst Schroeder, Devonport
I WOKE with dismay this morning to hear about the outrageous plan the Liberal Party has to "unlock" 40,000 hectares of publicly-owned forest, mostly in northeast and northwest Tasmania.
I have studied Tasmania's woodland and forest birds for over 30 years in northern Tasmania, and often get together with birdwatching colleagues to discuss our findings. We are alarmed about the serious declines of our forest-dependent species, many of which are endemic in Tasmania, i.e. they live nowhere else on Earth.
It is well known that the Swift Parrot is heading rapidly to extinction because of the destruction of its nesting habitat that continued in full public view last breeding season, but rarely do we hear of the alarming decline of the endemic Dusky Robin, a plump grey brown bird, with a sad mournful call; singing in anticipation of its fate if the Liberals have their way.
Sarah Lloyd OAM, Birralee
FOR the first time in years we actually had a visit from one of the people standing for this month's election. I take off my hat to Jack Davenport who pounded the pavements this afternoon. No one else in the past or the present election has taken the trouble to knock on our doors. I wish Jack all the best on March 23.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
