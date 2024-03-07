The Examiner
People are fast losing respect for the the Tasmanian Parliament

March 7 2024 - 2:59pm
ALAN Leitch's letter (The Examiner, February 29) re: Getting rid of the "upper house" makes sense. Having voted in all states of Australia myself, it does seem a bit odd having an "upper house" of politicians who are all salaried at the expense of the taxpayer, and who can pass unresolved matters back to the lower house for further discussion. Where does the buck stop? The Tasmanian Parliament is fast becoming Lilliputian and people are beginning to lose respect.

