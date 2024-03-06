Why can't all these promises be fulfilled when in government?

WITH an election coming up later this month, the Liberal Party are making impressive and expensive promises of what they will do if re-elected. If they had done what they are promising to do, which obviously they feel they can, prior to the election call, there would be no need for an early election and they would have seen their term out. It's funny how incumbent political parties make promises during elections when the things they are promising could have been introduced while in government. What changes to make those things possible during an election but not possible in government?