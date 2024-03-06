Why can't all these promises be fulfilled when in government?

WITH an election coming up later this month, the Liberal Party are making impressive and expensive promises of what they will do if re-elected. If they had done what they are promising to do, which obviously they feel they can, prior to the election call, there would be no need for an early election and they would have seen their term out. It's funny how incumbent political parties make promises during elections when the things they are promising could have been introduced while in government. What changes to make those things possible during an election but not possible in government?
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
TODD Dudley, via his North East Bioregional Network, has provided an inspirational focus in the Skyline Tier area, for over 15 years. Not described in The Examiner article (March 4) is the training and jobs he has given to many younger members of the local community. Additionally he has raised local, state and national awareness of the importance of native forest regeneration, following clear felling, and land use for plantations.
The company New Forests/ Timberland, who have been working cooperatively with Todd over this period, has been purchased by a large overseas investor. Distant, detached overseas landlords aren't good for local interests or local communities. We have recently seen this transfer of ownership overseas with the three main Tasmanian salmon aquaculture industries.
In my opinion, and I suspect the opinions of the 120 local community members who attended the recent public meeting held at St Helens, it is vital that the North East Bioregional Network, its aims and its ongoing work be supported, not just by the local Council, but also by our State and Federal politicians. The global impacts of climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity can be mitigated locally if Todd Dudley and his team are allowed to continue their important work.
Dr Scott Bell, Director Saltwood Trees for Life
ROB Shaw was on point with his recent column (The Examiner, March 5th) on the desire of the Liberals to keep one of the biggest issues of the election on the down low, the stadium and a Tassie AFL team.
While that is clearly a big focus of the election, why have we heard almost nothing about the progress (or lack of) on the High-Performance Training Facilities for the Jack Jumpers? In October 2022, the Liberal government announced $15 million in funding toward the facility as part of the Wilkinsons Point precinct, which would include an indoor multi-sport facility.
The press release had plenty of government spin - "win-win for Tasmanian basketball", "considerable work already in progress". Announced timelines were an application to Glenorchy Council by early 2023 and an 18-month build time. What has happened to the "considerable progress"?
The AFL says jump and the Liberals have repeatedly said "how high?" Yet we have an organisation in the Jack Jumpers that repeatedly kick goals on the court with top four finishes three out of three seasons and off-court with outstanding community engagement and boosting basketball participation and interest to never-seen-before levels.
What's missing? Facilities, especially in the south and Launceston.
Over the past 10 years there have been no shortage of press releases spruiking vague plans from the Liberals and "commitments" for various sporting facilities across the state. When will we see the ground being broken? It seems the Jackies are playing with the wrong shaped ball.
B. Rush, Newstead
Vaccine mandates are unfair, unethical, and unscientific. The earth is flat. Donald Trump is a stable genius. The British royal family are actually shape shifting lizard people. Julie Sladden is a "quality candidate entitled to her views" who knows more about COVID-19 and vaccination than the consensus of the world's medical experts.
Ralph Hahnheuser (The Examiner, March 4) has made two of the above claims, without a shred of supporting evidence.
I know a very bright person who has spent the past 50 years studying, practising, teaching, and researching medicine - at peer reviewed university level. She has been right in every prediction she has made about COVID-19 since it emerged. She is pro vaccine mandates. They have saved thousands of lives in Australia.
Should I follow her advice, or Mr Hahnheuser's opinions?
Gary Bakker, Upper Rosevears
