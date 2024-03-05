Thomas establishes new benchmark by training half the Launceston card

Invermay trainer Eileen Thomas turned in an outstanding training performance in Launceston on Tuesday by scooping up half the 10-race program that became a memorable red-letter day for connections.
It is a distinction for any trainer to pull off such a feat, especially with six runners entered.
Veronica Lodge began the winning spree as Thomas and husband Ian won the first four races, followed by Snake Season then Star Of Venus and Hyper Force both claiming heats of the NWGRC Classic (515m).
Chloe's Comet brought the winning streak to five in the last heat of the Gr 4/5 series.
"It's a real good result for us - the best result we've ever had before this was three winners," Ian Thomas said.
"Veronica Lodge just keeps improving with each of her runs at Launceston; her time (16.07s) was better."
Victorian-based owner/trainer Matt Lanigan kept his association with the Thomas kennel, as Snake Season opened up her account on debut over 278m for a convincing win from Wall Mount in 16.35secs.
Lanigan owns the black daughter of Aussie Infrared and Inspired Hope with the Correct Weight Syndicate.
"She had a few starts before arriving, trialled nothing flash in lead-up, the win was a step forward," Ian said.
Eileen and Ian will prepare up to four finalists in next week's $5465 NWGRC Classic Final as Star Of Venus led throughout off box 8 to claim the opening heat and his 12th victory from Buckle Up Tahlia in 29.93 seconds.
The brindle son of Fernando Bale was a finalist in the Group 2 Launceston Cup Final in January. Hyper Force (box 2 - 29.98secs) and Chloe's Comet (box 6 - 30.20secs) had both won their heats.
Yellow Hawk qualified when running second behind Buckle Up Iveta, winning the third heat and setting the time standard of the series, in clocking 29.92 seconds off box 7 for Leith trainer Gary Johnson.
"It looks a very open classed field for the final next week. I do think that Star Of Venus is well suited by the inside draw (box 3) in the race - hoping he just begins well and gives himself a chance," Ian said.
NWGRC Classic Final Box Draw: 1 Buckle Up Tahlia, 2 Dashing Jett, 3 Star Of Venus, 4 Chloe's Comet, 5 Buckle Up Iveta, 6 Hyper Force, 7 Thor Danger, 8 Yellow Hawk, 9 Buckle Up Miles (1st Reserve), 10 Twice Bitten (2nd Reserve)
Feature racing over 278m will be held for the first time as six heats of the Zoom Sprint get underway in Launceston on Monday night.
The open class sprinters take centre stage during the two-week series for great prize money.
This series presents such performed chasers as Love Again, Nyah Nyah Demon, Chilled Whiskey, Move Your Feet, Darryl's Choice and Peterina.
Final of the Zoom Sprint series will be staged the following week worth $5865.
The Launceston Greyhound Racing Club again staged its community race day on Tuesday welcoming 100 guests from aged care homes and groups.
The concept of the day is to give seniors a great day out and free two-course lunch.
Ainslie Village was the group on the day in taking home a $350 Glebe Gardens gift voucher.
No group went home empty-handed, with each winning a prize.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.