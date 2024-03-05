Updated: Police attending Elizabeth Town crash, reports of trapped driver

Update - 8:37am
Tasmania Police and emergency services remain on the scene of a crash on Bass Highway, Elizabeth Town.
Police originally recieved reports the crash involved a truck and a vehicle - police now confirmed that it is between two trucks.
Police said one person is trapped with what are believed to be non life threatening injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
The highway is currently closed at Regina Road and at Railton Road Elizabeth Town. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes while the scene is cleared.
Earlier - 8:15am
Tasmania Police and other emergency services are attending a reported crash on Bass Highway, Elizabeth Town, involving a truck and a car.
Police said witnesses reported one person is trapped with injuries and that motorists should use caution in the area while the scene is cleared.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.