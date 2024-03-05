Tassie girls to head on 6000-km cross-Canada horse ride

When Stef Gebbie rode from one side of Australia to the other on horseback in 2019, she wasn't ready to rest on her saddles; the Maria Island outdoor guide was already planning her next adventure.
Now five years later, she's heading on it.
The Tasmanian rider is taking on an even bigger journey than the one she took across the Nullarbor, instead heading to a new country for trek through "a world no longer built for horses".
Ms Gebbie and friend Ella Ballhausen will undertake a whopping 6000-kilometre horse riding adventure across Canada - from Nova Scotia to Vancouver - putting hooves to the road at the end of March.
Ms Gebbie previously rode 4485-km in about 235 days between Snowy River, Victoria, and Margaret River in Western Australia - a "life-changing experience" that she'll now back up on the North American continent.
"I love riding; I think it's a really beautiful way to travel," Ms Gebbie said.
"I think these days with most of us travelling in our cars that's quite disconnecting. But when you're on a horse, it's that real sort of common ground that brings people together.
"When I first went across the country from Snowy River to Margaret River, it was one of the best experiences of my life, so I started thinking, wouldn't it be awesome to cross another continent?
"So here we are."
Ms Gebbie and Ms Ballhausen will journey across the prairies of Canada, duck through borders to dodge the Canadian Shield - into the United States and back around Lake Superior - and traverse the winding mountain paths of the Rockies during the eight-month trip.
"There are so many unknown challenges awaiting us," Gebbie said.
"But we are so excited to be heading into the great unknown with our three trusty steeds! I'm hoping that people get a bit of inspiration from us.
"People often have these little dreams that they nurse in their heart that, sometimes, they don't pursue.
"I think if we can inspire one person to just do it, have their outrageous dream become reality, then that would be incredible."
You can follow the riders progress on their Instagram and Facebook pages at: https://www.instagram.com/_roadhorse_/ and https://www.facebook.com/iter.equus/
