Ponting takes wine venture, love of North Melbourne to the next level

Ricky Ponting's love of North Melbourne has been well documented across the Tasmanian cricketer's life.
Now, the 49-year-old has partnered with the Kangaroos through his business, Ponting Wines, which has been in operation since 2020.
"North Melbourne has been a huge part of my life. The club means so much to me and also to my family," Ponting said.
"Growing up I never thought that one day I would be sponsoring the Roos but here we are.
"Our wines are crafted by Ben Riggs a masterful winemaker, one of the best in the country. Together we source premium fruit from my home state of Tasmania and Ben's home state of South Australia.
"Our dedication to quality has delivered significant success for our wines both here and abroad, winning over 30 gold medals since our business commenced in 2020.
"Events like the North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast are so iconic to the Australian sporting landscape, and we're honoured to serve our wines at the breakfast and other events throughout the year."
Ponting has 11 different varieties of wine including 'Mowbray Boy' - a Tasmanian Pinot Noir named after the cricket club he played with growing up.
Working with North Melbourne adds another responsibility to Ponting's busy life post cricket.
Alongside media commitments for Seven, Ponting coaches the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, the Washington Freedom in the United States' Major League Cricket competition and is the Hobart Hurricanes' head of strategy.
North Melbourne chief executive Jennifer Watt sung his praises upon joining the club.
"Ricky Ponting is one of our most iconic supporters and passionate about the club," she said.
"It's great to have him involved at North Melbourne now as an official club partner and to welcome a quality brand like Ponting Wines to the club."
