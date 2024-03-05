Tasmanian directors' East Coast film to show one-off screening in St Helens

An award-winning film shot on the East Coast and co-directed by a Tasmanian musician is coming back to the place it was filmed for a first-time screening.
Finding Paradise, a feature from directors Tess Campbell, Joseph Shrimpton and singer-songwriter Emma Waters, will show at St Helen's new Easy Tiger cinema on March 10.
Filmed on a "junkyard budget" by a Tassie crew in locations across the state, including Bay of Fires and Peron Dunes, Finding Paradise follows a washed-up musician forced to start a new life in a post-apocalyptic wilderness.
The film is based on and set to the music of Waters' sophomore album, The Warning Birds, that she created with her band EWAH & The Vision of Paradise, which she leads under the stage name EWAH.
The album, a kind of "environmental polemic that has an arc of dark to light" - almost like a modern-day, musical Divine Comedy - inspired much of the film's cinematic journey according to Waters.
"A lot of it was about creativity and about anxiety," said Waters, who stars as the film's protagonist.
"I was working through these emotions at the time of filming, which was during the pandemic while I was pregnant, about bringing a bundle of joy into a world that isn't often so optimistic.
"How can you be a positive influence and push through those anxieties while being honest, trying to be a better person and make the world a better place.
"That's why Finding Paradise kind of emerges from darkness into a sort of brighter future."
The feature film has previously screened across the globe and at home in Hobart and Cygnet, winning awards at national and international film festivals for best film, best original score and best first time director.
The screening in St Helens will be the first time the film has shown on the East Coast, which Waters' will open with a director's introduction speech and end with a double set played by EWAH & The Vision of Paradise.
"It is always special to be able to screen it here in Tasmania, and especially in the location and in proximity to the places that it's been filmed," Waters said.
"People who know and live these places on the East Coast will see it differently, in an almost fantastical way, which is really special.
"We get to make the familiar unfamiliar."
Finding Paradise will screen at Easy Tiger, St Helens, on Sunday, March 10, at 4pm. Tickets available at https://www.easytiger.au/movie/finding-paradise
