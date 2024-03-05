Luke Breust a perfect fit to mentor livewire AFL recruits Ginnivan, Watson

You get the sense Hawthorn's Luke 'Punky' Breust would be a good coach if he decides to go down that path at the end of his AFL career.
Just hearing the confidence in the crafty forward's voice when asked about how the Hawks fared in their practice match against the Western Bulldogs was enough to gather that.
The Hawks fell 17.17 (119) to 9.8 (62) after leading by 17 points at half-time at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, March 2.
What was clear, is the Hawks have brought in two livewire forwards, Jack Ginnivan and Nick 'The Wizard' Watson, to give themselves a spark.
Ginnivan's reputation precedes him as one of the game's most divisive characters in the past two seasons.
He was traded to Hawthorn after winning the 2023 premiership with Collingwood.
But during the practice match, he again showcased why he isn't just known for his theatrics.
He was the Hawks' most-dangerous forward, swooping on loose balls and snapping two crowd-pleasing goals in the second quarter.
Watson, known for his magic in the forward line, was taken at pick five in last year's AFL draft and brings a similar level of excitement.
Standing at 170-centimetres, he showcased his speed and smarts at UTAS and had six score involvements.
Breust shapes as the perfect mentor for the Ginnivan, 21, and Watson, 19.
The 33-year-old has seen it all as one of the Hawks' stars.
He played in three premierships early in his career before going through the ups-and-downs of being in a rebuilding team in recent years.
Breust was the club's leading goal-kicker in 2018-19, All-Australian in 2014 and 2018 and since debuting in 2011, has played 281 games and kicked 528 goals.
He has certainly been a much quieter operator but has the runs on the board to command respect from his younger teammates.
The veteran had praise for Ginnivan's performance, saying his loved the recruit's tricks around goal and work ethic.
He was also impressed by Watson.
"He's clean, if you can be clean and gets some shots on goal as a forward then you're halfway to making it," Breust said about the first-round draftee.
"So he's got those attributes.
"He's still got lots to learn and is still growing as a player and I'm sure he'll have a long and successful career but at the moment I'm really liking what he's doing."
Hawthorn's forward line looks the most exciting it has been in years with Jack Gunston back from Brisbane, centre half-forward Mitch Lewis looking stronger than ever at age 25 and recruit Mabior Chol presenting as the tall pillars.
While Breust hails from Temora in rural New South Wales, he has seen plenty of Tasmania across the years due to the Hawks' community camps and matches in Launceston.
"It has been pretty amazing," he said.
"I've been out to Freycinet Peninsula and down to Port Arthur and up to Barnbougle, these sort of places I probably normally wouldn't get to.
"So I'm really enjoying that side of it and always love coming to play here at UTAS as well."
Hawthorn will play Essendon in the opening round of the season on March 16 at the MCG.
Their Launceston opponents will be St Kilda (round nine), Greater Western Sydney (round 13), Fremantle (round 18) and North Melbourne (round 24).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.