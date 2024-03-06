The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

More support needed from political parties for Tasmanian cricket

By David Boon
March 6 2024 - 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Boon.
David Boon.

Cricket Tasmania and all Tasmanian cricket associations, which represent Tasmania's 25,000 cricket participants, have written to all state election candidates about what is needed to support the success of cricket into the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.