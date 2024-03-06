More support needed from political parties for Tasmanian cricket

Cricket Tasmania and all Tasmanian cricket associations, which represent Tasmania's 25,000 cricket participants, have written to all state election candidates about what is needed to support the success of cricket into the future.
Cricket Tasmania is a not-for-profit, member-based organisation that supports associations and clubs across the State through direct financial support, competition management, club development and program delivery. It is also responsible for Tasmania's professional State cricket athletes and teams, and currently operates and manages Tasmania's only international cricket venue at Blundstone Arena.
Investment in Tasmanian cricket supports 55 professional cricketers and 200 developing athletes across Tasmania, full time employment for 75 people, over 100 casual employees and 17 contractors, 17 associations servicing over 72 competitions and 135 clubs, and over 11,000 students participating in school cricket programs.
In 2022/23 cricket generated an annual economic contribution of $62.8 million in Tasmania, plus an additional $9.6 million of health benefits each year with total State Government funding of $2.06 million.
Considerable uncertainty exists about how much State Government funding is available to support cricket moving forward. A detailed proposal seeks annual funding to support growth of the game, the delivery of quality experiences, and pathway and professional athletes and programs, closing a $2 million gap in high performance and Big Bash expenditure that already exists between Cricket Tasmania and other State Cricket Associations.
No uplift in funding will put jobs, programs, and competitions at risk from 1 July this year.
With respect to infrastructure, support is sought for major projects that will cater for professional and developing athletes and the broader cricketing community.
In the south, Blundstone Arena is not adequate to prepare Tasmania's professional and developing athletes into the future and planning for a new state-of-the-art sporting, administration, game development and cricket community facility is well advanced. Any suggestions that Cricket Tasmania is abandoning its current home and members are ill-informed and simply not true.
In the North and North West, Cricket Tasmania supports the new masterplan for the NTCA precinct and the Devonport Oval precinct project.
Cricket Tasmania is also working closely with Cricket Australia to ensure future governments are committed to supporting regular, high quality international content in Tasmania.
Commitment and increased investment is critical to ensuring the continued success of Tasmanian cricket.
David Boon is Cricket Tasmania's Chair, and a former Australian Cricketer.
