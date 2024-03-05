Peak industry bodies back Labor's forestry policy, say it provides security

Tasmanian Labor will lock in forestry contracts to 2040 and promised the special species sector better access to logs, if elected.
The announcement on Tuesday was supported by industry leaders, as Tasmanian Forest Products Association (TFPA) chief executive Nick Steele said the plan would back Tasmanian workers and the economy.
"This plan does offer our industry, and the 5500 Tasmanians employed in forestry, a secure, productive and responsible future," Mr Steel said.
"I thank the Tasmanian Labor Party for working directly with the TFPA and industry to develop a plan that ticks off many boxes in our election wish list."
Labor resources spokesperson Shane Broad said Labor would ensure that contracts were extended out to 2040.
He said that would include plantation sawlogs, and ensure special species were managed independently and that a 25 per cent local benefits test applied to logging and haulage contracts.
"At the same time we will rewrite Sustainable Timber Tasmania's Ministerial Charter to reflect our Tasmania first policy," Dr Broad said.
Neville Smith Forest Products Group chief executive Andrew Walker said they were "delighted" with the announcement from Labor.
"We have sought security for a long period of time so we can make decisions around our future investment," Mr Walker said.
"And we see this policy as a Tasmania first policy, not not a mainland or international first.
"When we transition from native to a larger volume plantation, we need security of supply so we can invest and do the value adding on island in Tasmania, and that's what this policy delivers."
He said insecurity in resources creates uncertainty for workers and owners.
"Virtually all of the businesses here are privately owned family businesses, many who are multi- generational," Mr Walker said.
"It creates uncertainty for investment in terms of research and development and upgrading facilities.
"That insecurity really stifles investment and it actually cost jobs."
Resources Minister Felix Ellis said Labor's policy lacked detail.
The Liberals announced their own forestry pledge last week, and unveiled a plan to open up 40,000 hectares of native forest reserves for logging.
The Liberals also pledged to extend contracts to 2040, and secure the supply all Tasmanian sawmillers need by opening the "wood bank".
"Labor's announcement is nothing more than a damp green squib," Mr Ellis said.
"What is pointedly missing from Labor's policy is any mention of the Future Potential Production Forest and the estimated 158,000 cubic metres of high-quality sawlog available there.
"I can tell you who is backing the Liberal's plan is Tasmanians.
"We want to see more forestry in this state; we do it so well. This regrowth land - we're looking to unlock it because it will mean more timber, better fire management, new carbon opportunities and recreational access."
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the Liberal and Labor parties were in climate denial together.
"Any responsible government would be ending native forest logging, not locking it in until 2040," Dr Woodruff said.
"Threatened species like the swift parrot and masked owl are being pushed to the brink of extinction as we lose these carbon rich forests. Continuing the status quo for another 15 years is a crime against nature."
