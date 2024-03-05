The Examiner
Peak industry bodies back Labor's forestry policy, say it provides security

Duncan Bailey
Updated March 5 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Labor resources spokesperson Shane Broad with Tasmanian Speciality Timbers Alliance president Andrew Denman. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian Labor will lock in forestry contracts to 2040 and promised the special species sector better access to logs, if elected.

