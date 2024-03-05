World Street Eats is the place to 'expand our palate as a community', encourages harmony

World Street Eats is back this month and upholding Launceston's foodie reputation.
Encouraging diversity and multiculturalism through a passion for food, this month's markets fittingly take place during Harmony Week, presented in collaboration with the Multicultural Council of Tasmania as well as the City of Launceston.
Organiser Amr Elsayed said encouraging multiculturalism in Tasmania is important to him and these markets will be the biggest ones yet, with around 15 different vendors.
"It's just a nice event to show the fact that as a whole, we support the diversity of multiculturalism - of Launceston in particular," he said.
"We help our migrant communities with their small businesses, because that's one of the things that a lot of people struggle with when they move to Tasmania.
"Some migrant communities don't come with qualifications and are really passionate about food, so there has to be a place for them to be able to explore that as a financial means."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, nearly 30 per cent of Australian residents were born overseas.
"It's a very wholesome community event that just tries to not only bridge the gaps between different cultures using food, but also to support the community in whatever way we possibly can," Mr Elsayed said.
Mr Elsayed said the markets aim to partner with a variety of local businesses, organisations and schools "to provide a platform to share their craft or their experiences".
He said World Street Eats is also a great way to "expand our palate as a community" and provide tourists with an inclusive experience that shows what Launceston has to offer.
There are three main aspects to the day, according to Mr Elsayed: the diverse food, live performances and kids' activities.
There will be approximately 15 stallholders "from different parts of the world, different countries and different backgrounds".
"We try to help our stall holders manage their pricing to stay affordable, to make sure that anyone can come into our street and have a good time," Mr Elsayed said.
"We bring in a lot of emerging talent as performers, a lot of young buskers. It's a platform for people who might not be able to get gigs at big locations to have some sort of audience - and build a bit of awareness about themselves and their music," he said.
For the kids, there will be circus duo SuperSillyUs, face painting, balloon animals, henna artists and more.
Mr Elsayed said his favourite part of the day is watching the stallholders supporting one another.
"It's just this beautiful community of people that share a passion."
The next World Street Eats will be held March 17 in Civic Square, 11am - 3pm. For more information visit: https://worldstreeteats.com.au/.
