Unique NTFAW Gala Day set to excite, raise $20,000 for charity

There are reasons to be excited everywhere you look as the NTFAW Gala Day approaches.
St Pats' inaugural match, Deloraine and Meander Valley's grand final rematch, Bridgenorth and Old Scotch fired up by redemption, and a chance to raise $20,000 for the Launceston Benevolent Society.
Held at the two, effectively side-by-side grounds at Scottsdale, the April 20 weekend marks the beginning of both premier and division one with overlapping games being played from 9.55am until the final start time of 2.40pm, with spectators being able to watch two games at once.
NTFA director of women's football, Louise Millwood, could not choose between which game she was looking forward to most, but explained why the gala day was so popular among the players, fans and clubs.
"It builds so much for the whole atmosphere of the NTFA and provides that camaraderie, but also it's an opportunity for our rep coaches to have a look at all the divisions and all the girls," she said.
"With the two state games coming up, it's an opportunity for them to show their wares all in one spot, it doesn't matter what division you're in, you're going to be having your opportunity there."
Beginning at 1.05pm, the Thistles and Parrots will enter what promises to be a blockbuster clash, with both attempting to bury their disappointing finishes to 2023.
"It's such a driver having that result last season, and the season before, and the season before that, but it'll be awesome," Old Scotch's Maisie Edwards said with a laugh.
"I think the first round is just really crack in and have a go, and I'm excited to see what we can both do."
Last season's leading goal-kicker Emily Mckinnell (48) was part of the Parrots side which dominated for much of 2023, and said the communal aspect to the gala day was why she thought it had been a success in the past.
"That's the best part about it. All the teams are there so you can mingle and watch the other games and chat to the other girls," she said.
For NTFA president Damien Rhind, the Roos versus the Sunettes and the Parrots versus the Thistles were games he picked out as must-watch and said his first gala day was one he was looking forward to.
"It's a good opportunity for the women's teams and clubs to collaborate and work together as well, but also to help with the progression and the celebration of women's football," he said.
"The competition has only been around for a limited time and it continues to go from strength-to-strength."
