Tasmania Football Club chair refuses to acknowledge apparent leak

Tasmania Football Club chair Grant O'Brien has responded to a seemingly significant leak by refusing to acknowledge its existence.
Key details about the club were revealed on Monday night despite the board wanting to keep them secret until their launch on March 18.
It was stated the club would be called the Devils and the AFL was making strong progress towards an agreement with Warner Bros about the Devils moniker.
However, it not has been confirmed that will definitely be the club's name.
It was also reported the club would adhere to the traditional state strip, wearing predominantly green.
Tasmania's Talent League boys' and girls' teams are called the Devils and wear the iconic map logo on their guernsey.
When asked by The Examiner to clarify if the information was correct and how he felt about the apparent leak, O'Brien said: "As announced last month, the Tasmania Football Club's name, logo, colours, foundation jumper and founding membership offer will be revealed on March 18."
The leaking of two key details by Jon Ralph on Fox Footy and in the Herald Sun came on the same day the TFC released free tickets for its launch events to be held on March 18.
The board wanted to let Tasmanian communities reveal the club name, colours, logo and foundation jumper.
There will be six simultaneous events across the state, with Queenstown, St Helens, Devonport, Launceston, Oatlands and Hobart hosting.
It will kick-off the club's three-month campaign, with memberships becoming public on March 19. The club is set to start playing games in 2028.
Executive director Kath McCann recently said more than 6000 Tasmanians completed a survey related to the club and there were community forums in the lead-up to the decisions.
The Tassie club was granted a licence by the AFL in May last year with a new roofed stadium part of the conditions, a requirement the AFL has reiterated in the past fortnight.
