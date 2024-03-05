Runaway winner as The Examiner's first TCL player of the year is decided

After 16 weeks of 3-2-1 voting, a winner has been decided.
Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks has taken out The Examiner's TCL player of the year award for 2023-24, polling 13 votes to finish five ahead of Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow.
His main voting success came from best-on-ground performances - earning three votes on four occasions, three of which were consecutive.
He chalked up an all-round performance of 40 and 3-43 in round one before going on a tear in rounds five, seven and eight - scoring 307 runs across the three weeks.
Weeks' 13th vote came in round 10 when he scored 81 and took 3-5.
Matthew Kerrison (Trevallyn)
His third score in the 60s in five matches, Kerrison has got Trevallyn off to a strong start more often than not this season.
Mark Cooper (Evandale Panthers)
Falling just short of a half-century, Cooper's 47 was his second-highest score of the season, having made 51 on debut for the Panthers in October.
Jonty Manktelow (Evandale Panthers)
Manktelow is nearing 800 runs for the season as the competition's most accomplished batter for the second year running.
Oliver Hadley (Legana)
Outside of a duck against Longford, Hadley found his feet at the back-end of the season, hitting his top three scores in the last month.
Dylan Sharman (Legana)
Sharman provided plenty for starts for the Durhams in their middle-order, keeping the tempo of the innings against Trevallyn.
Robindeep Singh (Legana)
The home side needed a steady hand to guide them home and Singh provided it - staying not out in the side's impressive last-game win.
Daniel Smith (Trevallyn)
One of the league's biggest recruits this season, Smith will be crucial come finals time - especially if he can put together performances like Saturday's.
Matthew Rigby (Perth)
Batting at number nine, Rigby was the shining light in Perth's innings, having already bowled an economical spell.
Aaron Dusautoy (Legana)
Having returned to cricket in recent weeks, Dusautoy has played a key role in both of Legana's top-four wins and will be critical to next season's aspirations.
Jacob Walker (Evandale Panthers)
The left-armer continued where he left off after taking eight wickets a fortnight ago.
Sam McLean (Evandale Panthers)
Opening the bowling as a spinner can be a tough ask, but McLean did so with ease on Saturday - earning him three votes in the player of the year.
