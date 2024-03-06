Not happy with actions taken against Councillor Joe Pentridge

IT WAS disappointing to read of several codes of conduct being brought against Councillor Joe Pentridge, a Councillor who was voted in by a large proportion of the people of Launceston to act for them in the Council process (The Examiner, March 4). He was repairing, for free, a Council owned footpath. How long would it have taken the Council to get around to doing it and was it in the budget?
The use of the Code of Conduct to try to bring down a Councillor with proven credentials such as Connector Park and with practical knowledge is ludicrous.
The Local Government system that stifles debate by this method is outdated and a misuse of power by the staff who are advisors to the Councillors. What is the cost to the public purse of all the actions that have been taken against Councillor Pentridge since he was elected to office?
Wendy McLennan, Dorset Councillor
CONSIDERING that COVID is still out and about in the community, as is the flu, common cold and other airborne viruses, I find it strange that chemists and some other businesses that have face to face staff/customer contact are removing the clear security screens. Apart from a health security perspective, they also provide a security screen from potential aggressive customers. Sad to think that for some businesses staff security is no longer as important.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
WALKING around the mocha latte capital of Tasmania with my dog, we come across a veritable forest of signage indicating that the elections are nigh. Thankfully, most of these posters are positioned well off the ground and provide no temptation for Wolfgang to stretch his lower limbs.
Despite some inner grumblings, I have to remember that we are so fortunate to have the opportunity to freely elect those who will govern us. Events around the world, especially in Ukraine, vividly show that we can never take our democracy for granted. We really are in a privileged position to enter a polling booth and freely choose people we believe have our best interests at heart.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
THE opinion article by Jack Redpath (The Examiner, March 5) is interesting, but baffling.
The theme of his article was about the National Vehicle Emissions Standard and quotes incredible numbers.
Sums like Tasmanians saving $500 M per year and 1.74 million tonnes of CO2.
I, like many others, wonder how they come up with these numbers. If I want to see how much I weigh I get on a set of scales, likewise truckies weighing trucks. But how can you weigh something that you cannot see, feel, carry or bag up to put on a scale to weigh?
A saying years ago, and I still use, if something is unbelievable, they were said to be pulling something out of their bum. Is this the case with Jack's article?
Maybe he could write another article explaining how these measurements are made.
Larry Smith, Hervey Bay QLD
HOW can we fix the system? Certainly not by banning ramping.
Go to the core problem which is bed block, not allowing patients to be transferred from the ER. Many ward beds are taken up by aged care patients who should be in a hospice or aged care. This needs to be addressed, freeing up ward beds and allowing transfers from the ER.
Once ER beds are freed up, the ambulance ramping will disappear and this will allow our responders to go to emergency calls. We may not need more staff. Is this so hard?
Raymond, Duhig, West Launceston
IF THE Polls are correct, Tasmania is headed for another destructive Coalition Government. Voters old enough to remember the 2010 election and its aftermath will understand the negative effects of such groups to the person in the street. Recall (and shudder) the damage the then Education Minister Nick McKim did to Adult Education. A utility much used by older persons and those trying to improve their education Adult Ed was effectively wiped out by this MP. The reason we as a State are struggling today is due to this rabid collection of individuals and their policies. Consider wisely for whom you vote. Four years is a long time.
B Campbell, Blackmans Bay
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.