Not happy with actions taken against Councillor Joe Pentridge

IF THE Polls are correct, Tasmania is headed for another destructive Coalition Government. Voters old enough to remember the 2010 election and its aftermath will understand the negative effects of such groups to the person in the street. Recall (and shudder) the damage the then Education Minister Nick McKim did to Adult Education. A utility much used by older persons and those trying to improve their education Adult Ed was effectively wiped out by this MP. The reason we as a State are struggling today is due to this rabid collection of individuals and their policies. Consider wisely for whom you vote. Four years is a long time.