The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Not happy with actions taken against Councillor Joe Pentridge

March 6 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not happy with actions taken against Councillor Joe Pentridge
Not happy with actions taken against Councillor Joe Pentridge

IT WAS disappointing to read of several codes of conduct being brought against Councillor Joe Pentridge, a Councillor who was voted in by a large proportion of the people of Launceston to act for them in the Council process (The Examiner, March 4). He was repairing, for free, a Council owned footpath. How long would it have taken the Council to get around to doing it and was it in the budget?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.