The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Much loved Garlic and Tomato Festival waves goodbye at its 10th celebration

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 5 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture of previous Garlic and Tomato Festival. Image supped by Rupa Clicks
Picture of previous Garlic and Tomato Festival. Image supped by Rupa Clicks

After a decade of delicious food, vibrant music and picturesque views, the Tasmanian Garlic and Tomato Festival will close its doors after a final celebration on Sunday March 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.