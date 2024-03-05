Much loved Garlic and Tomato Festival waves goodbye at its 10th celebration

After a decade of delicious food, vibrant music and picturesque views, the Tasmanian Garlic and Tomato Festival will close its doors after a final celebration on Sunday March 17.
Festival coordinator Allan Roark said the festival has ''stepped up a notch'' for the final year.
''We are incredibly joyous that we were able to hold a festival for the last decade,'' he said.
''We wanted to have our last ever festival be the biggest and best yet and we've definitely achieved that.''
Mr Roark said ''like all good things'' the festival has come to an end.
''We feel as a committee that our time is up,'' he said.
''With a mixture of emotions we decided that this will be our last festival.''
Mr Roark said as a non-for-profit festival the event relied on volunteers and community spirit.
''We've had so many different people come and go over the years,'' he said.
''It's great to have been a part of their story.''
''We have had the pleasure of helping so many great community organisations.''
A highlight at this year's festival is the long table lunch dining experience with food made by one of Tasmania's favourite chefs and founder of the Kitchen Collective, Selena Lowe.
''The long table lunch showcases local produce,'' Ms Lowe said.
''The Kitchen Collective is all about keeping Tasmanian produce as simply as we can to pay homage to the food.''
Ms Lowe said the Garlic and Tomato festival was something she ''couldn't say no to''.
''I've been to the location and its amazing - to be able to set up a bush kitchen with tomato vines on either side of you is pretty special,'' she said.
''Its really quite exciting.''
Highly acclaimed chief Analiese Gregory will be sharing her tricks of the trade using local Tasmanian produce.
Attendees will also have the pleasure of hearing from acclaimed author and leading Australian garden specialist Penny Woodward and well known local soil expert Tim Reed.
The Garlic and Tomato Festival will run from 9.30 am - 4 pm on Sunday March 17 at Four Springs Rd, Selbourne.
