Family's plea to help hoarders 'I'm worried they will die in a house fire'

A Tasmanian hoarder's family is pleading for government assistance to remove the very real risk of their loved one dying in a house fire.
Anita's* loved one has a hoarding disorder, where a person has difficulty getting rid of material possessions which eventually pile up to cause dangerous and unhealthy mess within their homes.
The mental health condition was officially recognised by psychologists in 2013, but publicly-funded support services in Tasmania do not exist.
While people are encouraged to report hoarding homes to fires services, research shows that people affected by the condition are more likely to die in house fires.
Anita said a lot of loss and grief had led to her loved one's suffering.
"There's a lot of broken bits of furniture and bits and pieces scattered around their garden and the grass is very long. Inside the house, stuff is piled high against the walls, and it's hard to walk around," Anita said.
"I'm worried there'll be a fire and my family member won't be able to get out of the house quickly enough. Or something will fall on them and we won't know until it's too late."
Anita said she had contacted everyone that she could think of for help, including the council, mental health services, community health services, neighbourhood houses, various charities and the police and fire services.
"Everybody said they wished they could help but it wasn't their job."
A 2021 report by Anglicare estimated that more than 5000 Tasmanians might be impacted by hoarding.
While a majority of these are aged 50 and up, the condition is believed to be genetic, where hoarding tendencies can show up in children and teenagers.
Some research links to attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD), as well as other neurocognitive conditions like dementia and anxiety.
A highly emotional or traumatic event is thought to trigger or worsen the hoarding behaviours.
Anglicare's report said people impacted by the disorder feel deep anxiety about discarding items, which offer a source of comfort, and cleaning up a house can lead to further discomfort.
It said intervention without prior-support "usually leads to clutter or domestic hygiene re-escalating in subsequent weeks", and damages their willingness to seek help in the future.
Anglicare Social Action and Research Centre coordinator Mary Bennett said the organisation called for investment in 2021, but the issue remains unaddressed.
"Unfortunately there is very little available in our state. There is a place for intensive clean-ups or rubbish removal but when it's not accompanied by clinical and psychosocial support, it does not address the person's underlying need," Ms Bennett said.
"This can actually harm their mental health and their relationships with family and friends."
It wants to see targeted and specialised services, as well as prevention and intervention programs for at risk people including support for young people.
