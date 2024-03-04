Can't vote on March 23? Here are the pre-polling stations to cast your vote

Tasmanians unable to vote on March 23 for the state election can now vote early at pre-poll stations around the state in Launceston, Burnie, Devonport, Hobart, Kingston and Sorell.
Pre-polling opened yesterday, with Launceston's centre located at the Cornwall Sq Transit Centre, 182-192 Cimitiere St.
Other locations include Shop 1, Columnar Court, 4-22 Wilmot St Burnie, 2/101 Oldaker St Devonport, Icon Complex (Lower level), Shop 9, 55 Murray St Hobart, Kingborough Community Hub, 7 Goshawk Way Kingston and PCYC shed, Pembroke Park, Arthur St Sorell.
Pre-poll centres will be open from 8.30 am - 5.30 pm weekdays until 6 pm on March 22.
All centres will be closed for the Eight Hour Day public holiday on March 11.
From March 18 a number of regional centres will be open for pre-poll voting.
These centres will be located at the St Helens Portland Memorial Hall, 39 Cecilia St, George Town Memorial Hall, Smithton Hockey Centre, Queenstown Memorial Hall, New Norfolk War Memorial Hall, Moonah Arts Centre in Glenorchy, Clarence Uniting Church in Bellerive and St Barnabas' Church Hall, 57 King St in Scottsdale.
Interstate pre-poll voting is available at the electoral commission headquarters in each capital.
