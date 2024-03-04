The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Can't vote on March 23? Here are the pre-polling stations to cast your vote

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated March 5 2024 - 10:43am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image owned by Australian Community Media
Image owned by Australian Community Media

Tasmanians unable to vote on March 23 for the state election can now vote early at pre-poll stations around the state in Launceston, Burnie, Devonport, Hobart, Kingston and Sorell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.