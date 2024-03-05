DUI guilty plea despite 'slight discrepancy' in blood alcohol analysis

Independent analysis of a drink driver's blood sample had found a slight discrepancy from Tasmania Police's allegation, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Scott Mckechrie Bellinger, 50, now of Queensland won the right last year to have his blood test independently analysed after being caught drink driving.
Mr Bellinger initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding 0.05 and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor on the Midland Highway in Youngtown about 7.15pm on March 8 2022.
Police allege he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.243.
However, in August last year magistrate Sharon Cure allowed him to seek an independent analysis after an application from defence lawyer Matthew Williams.
On Tuesday Mr Williams told the court that the independent analysis had been received and had found a slight discrepancy from the 0.243 level recorded by Forensic Science Services Tasmania.
"That report has not yet been provided to prosecution so it will need to be resolved about what blood alcohol reading he is to be sentenced on," Mr Williams said.
Nevertheless Mr Bellinger entered guilty pleas to the two counts.
Mr Bellinger, a former coach of the Meander Valley Suns football club, also pleaded not guilty to a count of assault and Ms Cure set a date of June 21 2024 for a hearing.
Facts and sentence of the drink driving matters would also be heard that day.
Normal procedure in drink driving cases is for a blood extraction from a defendant to be divided into three samples with a test by FSST and one sample retained by the defendant.
Last year the court heard that there were no legal precedents for an independent analysis.
