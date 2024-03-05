Tasmanians will benefit from the shift to low emissions vehicles

The Australian Government's recently proposed National Vehicle Emissions Standard will save Australian drivers about $100 billion, and have cumulative emissions savings of 370 million tonnes of CO2-e over five years, according to analysis completed on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.
All developed economies in the world have vehicle emissions standards, with the exception of Russia and Australia.
Tailpipe pollution can damage our lungs, cause respiratory and heart illness, and leads to global heating.
Transport emissions account for 25 per cent of Tasmania's greenhouse gas emissions, and 19 per cent in Australia.
Tasmania has some of the oldest and highest emitting vehicles in Australia.
The average age of vehicles is 13.2 years, and the emissions per person is 3.3 tonnes per year, with 88% per cent of Tasmanians using their cars daily.
That means that Tasmanians stand to save about $500 million and 1.74 million tonnes of CO2-e per year by making the switch to electric vehicles and low emission vehicles.The proposed National Vehicle Emissions Standard works by introducing a pollution cap for the "fleet" of vehicles imported and sold by car makers each year.
It would apply to all new cars, SUVs, four wheel drivers, vans and utes below 3.5 tonnes.
he current proposal is for the combined cap to start in 2025 at 141 grams of CO2-e per kilometre for small cars, and 199 grams per kilometre for large cars, vans and utes.For reference, a Nissan Qashqai emits 146 grams per kilometre and an entry level Ford Ranger emits about 200 grams per kilometre, according to the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.
Both caps fall each year by about 10 per cent until 2029. The cap is averaged over each vehicle maker's fleet, so the maker can sell vehicles that exceed the cap if they also sell enough vehicles that fall under it, otherwise they pay a penalty.
If a maker sells more vehicles under the cap than over it, they receive a credit.
This is called a cap and trade system, modelled on other tried and tested vehicle emissions standards around the world. It creates a market wide incentive for all vehicle users to save money and emissions by purchasing cheaper and more efficient vehicles.
Other countries with vehicle emissions standards have cheaper vehicles than Australia, and more choice of low emissions vehicles. The evidence shows that in countries with vehicle standards emissions tend to fall along with prices for low emissions vehicles.Tasmanians stand to benefit from the NVES as we position for a future without fossil fuels.
With abundant clean energy, the island is an ideal place for Electric Vehicles and the savings they unlock. The shift to low emissions vehicles not only slashes pollution but also opens avenues for local job creation, economic growth, and sustainable tourism whilst demonstrating Tasmania's leadership in the clean energy transition.
Jack Redpath is the Principal at Carbon Zero Initiative
