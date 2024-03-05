The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Tasmanians will benefit from the shift to low emissions vehicles

By Jack Redpath
March 5 2024 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanians will benefit from the shift to low emissions vehicles
Tasmanians will benefit from the shift to low emissions vehicles

The Australian Government's recently proposed National Vehicle Emissions Standard will save Australian drivers about $100 billion, and have cumulative emissions savings of 370 million tonnes of CO2-e over five years, according to analysis completed on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.