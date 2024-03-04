The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'So many politicians have got no guts': Voters consider independents

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:59am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Jarman, Fay Gervasoni and Peter Vandenberg. Pictures by Craig George
Michael Jarman, Fay Gervasoni and Peter Vandenberg. Pictures by Craig George

There was once a time when politicians had to be affiliated with a party to have any chance of getting elected, but it seems those days are long gone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.