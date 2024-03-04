'So many politicians have got no guts': Voters consider independents

There was once a time when politicians had to be affiliated with a party to have any chance of getting elected, but it seems those days are long gone.
Independent candidates currently occupy four seats in the Tasmanian House of Assembly, the most there's ever been in the chamber's 166 years.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff called this state election early due to two Liberal members defecting from the party and going independent, throwing the government into minority.
But while non-affiliated candidates are becoming more common, will many of them secure a seat come voting day?
To find out, The Examiner asked residents if they'd consider voting for an independent over party candidates.
Launceston woman Fay Gervasoni said she wouldn't consider it as a Labor supporter.
"They support the values that I have, and that's an equal and just society for everyone," she said.
Ms Gervasoni said she always wanted the party to hold majority but supported a Labor coalition if it was necessary.
"We're a very wealthy country and we should have the best public policy, but we don't," she said.
"We're trying to get there, but it's going to take a long time and a lot of Labor governments."
Michael Jarman from Beaconsfield said he didn't know of many independents.
"And not very many of them are worth voting for," he said.
Peter Vandenberg found himself considering non-affiliated candidates following the government's response to COVID-19.
"I've been so disappointed in how they've handled the mandates and everything," he said.
"So many politicians have got no guts, they just go with the flow. I'm very discouraged."
Mr Vandenberg said Bass independent Mark Brown was one of his preferred candidates.
"He's been in the ACL (Australian Christian Lobby) for quite some time so he's very familiar with the political world in Australia," he said.
"There's not many politicians who dared to go against the narrative. The ones that are there, they're often independent."
