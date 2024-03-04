Northern star power sweeps the 10th Tasmanian Theatre Awards

Northern actors, troupes and shows have swept this year's Tasmanian Theatre Awards, earning a whopping 21 wins in 35 categories at the industry's night of nights, including two best productions.
The winners of the Theatre Council of Tasmania's 10th anniversary awards - presented across three major categories of professional, community and musical theatre - were unveiled at a diamond-themed ceremony in Hobart on Saturday night.
Among the major winners were Launceston theatre companies Encore and Three Rivers, both of which earned best production wins in musical and community theatre respectively.
"The spread of the winners across the state is a real testament to the incredible array of talent in Tasmania," Theatre Council of Tasmania vice president Benedicta McGowan said.
"It is exciting to see such incredible talent on offer in our thriving theatre scene and it was an absolutely wonderful night highlighting how special this sector is and the awards ceremony; it's become such an important event in its ten years and it's only going to become better."
Encore picked up 12 'Errols' - the award's unofficial nickname; a tribute to Tasmanian Hollywood Walk of Famer Errol Flynn - for its productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and The Boy From Oz.
Among the accolades the company earned were best direction in musical theatre for the Danny Gibson-helmed Priscilla, and a best musical direction for Andy Prideaux and best male leading performance for Will Hanley in Oz, which was the Theatre Council's best musical production winner, too.
Actor Deklan Haas was also unveiled as a double winner for his roles in Oz and Priscilla: best male supporting performance and a youth achievement awards respectively.
"It was a lovely result for us we're thrilled by the nominations and the wins," said Belinda King, the director of The Boy from Oz and Encore Theatre Company's president.
"So many areas were recognised both on and off stage, which is a massive vote of confidence to what we do and to our incredible team and volunteers.
"There is also so much out there in the state which doesn't make it into the awards that deserves recognition too. We can't speak highly enough of Tasmania's theatre ecosystem."
Three River raked in awards for the "bravura performances" of its Things I Know to be True, a show crowned best community theatre production and best ensemble which earned Leigh Oswin the best community theatre director Errol.
True was also bolstered by another win: Katie Hill took home best female supporting performance in community theatre for her role.
"It was a phenomenal year at both ends of the state and we're all delighted to have come away with those awards," Oswin said.
"I'm over the moon with Katie's success but also that we secured the best ensemble, which - on top of having all six members of the cast nominated individually - is fantastic, especially when depicting a family."
Other awards went to Launceston's Michael Edgar - crowned best male leading performance in community theatre for IO Performance's The Woman in Black - and Assembly 197, Mudlark Theatre and Tasmanian Championship Wrestling's entire cast for Big Heat, which won best ensemble in professional theatre.
Theatre stalwart Janice Molineaux claimed the win for best original costume design for the Launceston Players' A Clockwork Orange, which local Holy Greg earned a judges special award for ensemble makeup in too.
The full list of award winners can be viewed on the Theatre Council of Tasmania's website.
The 10th Anniversary 2024 Tasmanian Theatre Award's Launceston winners:
