Greens to press for funding of nature tourism expansion in balance of power

The Tasmanian Greens will advocate to fund a $13 million expansion of nature-based tourism in the state, including investing in infrastructure in Tasmania's eight tree tourism destinations.
The party's Lyons candidate Tabatha Badger said a strong tourism industry was "crucial" in providing sustainable jobs for Tasmanians - particularly in regional areas.
"For too long our regional communities have been at the mercy of boom and bust industries, and it's time to change that," she said.
"In the balance of power, the Greens would invest $13 million over the next four years into new nature tourism tourism possibilities," she said.
"Untapped markets for Tasmania, including big tree tourism, a dark sky sanctuary - the largest in Australia and one of the largest in the world."
Dark sky sanctuaries are isolated parks or places that have exceptionally high quality starry nights. There are 18 of these in the world across 22 countries, according to darksky.org.
"We are taking a regenerative approach of low impact tourism possibilities that are high yielding, and can also mitigate seasonality for regional businesses," Ms Badger said.
If it achieves the balance of power, the Greens have promised to advocate for:
"The Greens' plan for environmental protection alongside investment in low-impact and high-yielding tourism will ensure that Tasmanians and visitors alike can experience our state's unique places and experiences into the future," Ms Badger said.
Nature-based outdoor activities generated $334 million in spending and was responsible for 3,100 full-time equivalent jobs in 2016.
