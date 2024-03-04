The Examiner
Greens to press for funding of nature tourism expansion in balance of power

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 4 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 12:58pm
Greens Lyons candidate Tabatha Badger says regional communities have been at the mercy of boom and bust industries for too long. File picture
The Tasmanian Greens will advocate to fund a $13 million expansion of nature-based tourism in the state, including investing in infrastructure in Tasmania's eight tree tourism destinations.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

